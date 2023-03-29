EGYPT – Days after March 24’s EF-3 tornado struck, people living near its entry point into Monroe County are still clearing debris and picking up the pieces.
“It was about 10:30, and I was watching a ballgame, and my phone went off," said Mike Vasser. "My wife said to look outside, and I could hear it coming. It sounded like a train coming and trees breaking. Before we could get in the bathroom, it knocked the front window out of the door and glass was everywhere so we dove in the bathroom and covered up.”
While he and his wife, Lillie, endured the storm with no injuries, family members living next door, at the intersection of Tumblin and Egypt roads, were hospitalized after the tornado picked up their mobile home and thrust it into a tree line.
Caleb Roberson, a senior at Aberdeen High School, remembers getting the alert on his phone and going to the dining room with his mother, sister and stepfather as the tornado struck.
“The whole house shook, and it ripped it in half," he said. "We went into the air, and I couldn’t see anything because it was already pitch black. It was like a dream. I remember being there and being alone. It was nothing but God because somehow I got to my sister and held onto her. I remember all the debris hitting my back when we hit the ground."
Roberson was hospitalized for two fractures in his lower back and suffered a bruised lung. He was also transported from Monroe Regional Hospital to North Mississippi Medical Center for observation of pressure in his kidney. Tuesday, he was waiting for his mother to be discharged from the hospital.
Roberson and his mother and stepfather all sustained back injuries after hitting the ground. They were disbursed to different spots on their property.
“If we would’ve gone into the bathroom or a closet, we still wouldn’t have been safe," Roberson said. "I consider it a blessing all four of us are still here."
Vasser maneuvered his way through downed trees and could see the debris from the mobile home in the tree line.
“Even though we couldn’t get to them, my son-in-law told me my daughter and Caleb were screaming and crying wanting to know where we were when it was going on. We couldn’t get to each other because of all the trees and the wires down,” Lillie said.
She’s thankful everyone in her family will be okay.
“Everything else can be replaced. We are blessed that we’re all okay," Lillie Vasser said. "They have some injuries but hopefully they’ll heal and we can look back on this and count our blessings, and that’s what we’re doing right now."
Roberson compared the experience to a nightmare.
“The whole thing, I thought I was asleep on my couch, but that’s how it happened,” he said.
While Caron Ewing and her mother, Mandolin Boyd, had minimal damage to their homes nearby, they were still processing days later.
“It happened in seconds," Ewing said. "It may have stayed with us for 20 seconds. The lights had already gone out, and we were watching (WTVA Chief Meteorologist) Matt Laubhan on the phone. It was getting ready to pop us because it lifted us up a little bit and then knocked all the columns off the front of the house.”
Boyd lives next door but was out of town when the tornado struck.
“Booker T Road is where it looks like it started and as I came through and got right down the road, I started screaming,” she said of coming back home. “I was speechless.”
Ewing said last Monday she was still in shock and had trouble focusing.
Members of the community joined with the Vassers’ family, friends and church family to help with them in the aftermath of the storm.
“Support from family and friends is helping me process this, even though it’s coming slowly," Lillie Vasser said. "Not knowing where my children were, I had lost it but this is helping me stay focused and to be here for my children."
The White Rock Road area also sustained damage in the tornado’s path.
“We saw on Facebook people were needing help in Wren. We went by Amory Garment and got loaded up to ride the backroads and find people who looks like they need help,” said Scott Flurry of Becker, who rode around in Egypt and Wren early in the week with cases of water, supplies and a trailer hooked to the back of his truck with a tractor for anyone needing assistance.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.