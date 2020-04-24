The Mississippi State Department of Health reported eight new positive coronavirus cases for Monroe County on Friday, bringing its total number of positive cases since March 16 to 117.
Monroe County ranks third in North Mississippi, behind just DeSoto and Leflore counties.
Of the county’s cases, 49 have been reported at long-term care facilities.
Cases have been reported at Diversicare of Amory and River Place Nursing Center.
Statewide, Monroe County has the second highest rate of positive cases in long-term care facilities, with Lauderdale County ranking highest with 65 cases.
DeSoto County's total number of positive cases to date is 256, and Leflore County's total is 124.
Of Monroe County’s long-term care facilities’ outbreaks, 44 people are white, three are African-American, and two other cases are under investigation.
Eight of the county’s nine deaths linked to coronavirus are white people.
Overall, 70 Caucasians have tested positive out of the county’s total, 26 have been African-American, fiveare listed as ‘Other,’ and 16 are under investigation.
Statewide, there were 281 new cases reported with eight new deaths. Since March 11, there have been 5,434 positive cases reported and 209 total deaths.
More data can be found at https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,0,420.html.