ABERDEEN – An election contest to June 16’s run-off for the Ward 1 alderman seat was officially filed in Monroe County Circuit Clerk July 16, coming on the heels of a closed door meeting of the Aberdeen Democratic Executive Committee the previous day after 15 people were subpoenaed for questioning.
The committee’s conclusion later that afternoon was that the run-off’s results remain as-is.
Democratic executive committee chairman Coy Flynn said early on the winner of the run-off, Nicholas Holliday, and his opponent, Robert Devaull, were allowed to remain in the meeting with legal representation. Holliday won last month’s run-off with 56 percent of the votes, compared to Devaull’s 44 percent, which was a difference of 37 votes. Holliday was sworn in as alderman July 7.
Attorneys present were Lydia Quarles, who is representing Devaull; city attorney Walter Zinn Jr.; and former city attorney Bob Faulks, who was present at Flynn’s request to ask questions to witnesses.
“I have one concern. Since this is going a little further, and subpoenas were given in such a short time of being served, some of them feel like they shouldn’t be answering questions without their attorneys present,” said Aberdeen Police Chief Henry Randle before it was closed to the public.
The Aberdeen Police Department issued the subpoenas.
Flynn said anyone brought in for questioning was welcomed to share that concern with the committee for it to be addressed.
Former city clerk Jackie Benson also spoke before the meeting was closed, disputing an allegation that she took an election folder home with her, which she said was in the city clerk’s office.
She requested Randle and newly appointed city clerk Tamanda Griffin to go with her to get it. Benson was not reappointed as city clerk during the new board of aldermen’s first meeting July 9.
Court filing
Quarles filed the election on behalf of Devaull versus Holliday and members of the Aberdeen Democratic Executive Committee. Among 10 counts in the filing, allegations included failure to count affidavit ballots and certify the election, serious issues with more than 60 absentee ballots and irregularities at the polling precinct.
Among the irregularities, the court filing alleges Holliday’s supporters harassed voters on the way to the precinct entrance, a person who notarized some absentee ballots was not qualified as a current notary, two elected officials followed a mail truck and removed absentee ballots from mailboxes where they were delivered and in some cases, entering into the residence where absentee ballots were delivered and took them from residents.
Court documents also claim some residents whose votes were counted do not live in Aberdeen.
Devaull requested a ballot box review, which was held at City Hall June 24. Court documents state Devaull concluded there were errors in the handling of the election and ballot count, which led him to file for last week’s election contest with the Democrat executive committee to allow for an investigation.
Last week’s executive committee investigation was transcribed by a court reporter, and court documents state, “While the committee attempted to have a serious inquiry into this matter, they were opposed in this matter by the efforts by Mayor Maurice Howard, Chief Henry Randle and Holliday, which will be readily apparent when the court has the opportunity to study the transcript. These three gentlemen ignored repeated requests from the committee’s chair to leave the hearing, to remain quiet during the hearing, not to record the hearing on their phones, etc. The hearing came to a halt after the mayor informed the chairman that he had taken the liberty to dismiss additional witnesses that the committee had subpoenaed, something he had no authority to do.”
The document continued to state subpoenaed witnesses who testified before Howard intervened, “responded in similar manners with responses like ‘I have nothing to say’ or ‘no comment’ or some other similar response.”