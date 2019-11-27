An election contest was filed by Brian Atkins in regards to the District 3 supervisor’s race in the Nov. 5 general election.
After being contacted by the Monroe Journal, Monroe County Circuit Clerk Dana Sloan confirmed the filing and said she is awaiting correspondence from the Mississippi Supreme Court for a judge to be appointed.
Atkins, who ran Republican in race, received 1,057 votes, or 39.98 percent, compared to Independent Rubel D. West’s 1,071 votes, or 40.51 percent, and Democrat Wayne Faulkner’s 515 votes, or 19.48 percent.
West was declared the winner.