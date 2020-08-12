BECKER – The Monroe County Electric Power Association Board of Directors will welcome a new member to the table, while it retains two incumbents. As part of Aug. 4’s annual meeting, results from the board election were announced.
Career educator Mechelle Welch and incumbent board member Elaine Dobbs were the top two vote-getters in the four-person race for District 3 seats.
Welch received 1,364 votes, Dobbs received 1,237, board president Lem Holman received 1,115 votes, and Dorothy Frembgen received 1,087 votes in the race.
In an attention-drawing District 2 race, challenger Gerald Weathers was unable to unseat incumbent Roy Lee Lindsey. Lindsey received 1,673 votes, compared to Weathers’ 1,274 votes.
Monroe County EPA General Manager Barry Rowland received tally results by auditor Jonathan Hagood of Franks, Franks, Wilemon and Hagood CPAs.
Altogether, Hagood said a total of 2,995 ballots were returned by the deadline.
Election of the board’s new officers was tabled until the next meeting upon recommendation of board attorney Scott Hendrix.
Broadband update
Besides the election of board members, the top concern of the annual meeting dealt with the broadband project to bring high-speed internet to MCEPA’s service area.
Rowland showed a map produced by telecommunications contractor Conexon of unserved and under-served areas per its research. He took issue with it, calling it “flawed and incomplete.”
Phase I of the project that must be completed by the end of the year will serve north Monroe County out of a wholesale distribution point at Amory’s Walmart. Rowland said negotiations for basing distribution points at other locations in the area were unsuccessful.
The second phase of the project will be based from a substation near the intersection of highways 8 and 25 near Aberdeen and serve areas ranging from Athens and Quincy to Lackey. It is expected to be completed by July 2021.
Phase 3 will follow and provide service based out of Hamilton to the southern end of the county.
“We will have seven substations along with six or seven fiber huts,” Rowland said.
Rowland said engineering has been completed on the first phase of the project, and installation is underway.
Crews from Ervin Cable Construction are currently leasing the former MCEPA building in Amory as a base of operations. Rowland said the property is being retained for support functions during the broadband project.
“We have 12 crews working. Materials that we ordered in April and May are coming in now. The extra funding from the CARES Act was perfect timing for us. Give us time; we’ll get it there,” he said.
Rowland furthermore said overall operations and income for MCEPA were down a little more than two percent from a year ago, despite twice as many new meters set during that same time. Rowland used a slideshow of charts to show that while MCEPA’s gross profits are largely in line with other cooperatives and the Tennessee Valley Authority itself, MCEPA’s maintenance costs are significantly lower.
“We have a great team of employees,” Rowland said.