Itawamba Community College students who are eligible to receive funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act will begin to receive payments this week.
The federal relief provides funds to cover expenses related to the disruption of campus operations due to coronavirus, including those eligible under a student’s cost of attendance, such as food, housing, course materials, technology, health care and childcare.
“We are committed to providing student financial assistance because that leads to their success,” said ICC President Dr. Jay Allen. “ICC will disburse more than $2 million in federal funds to more than 2,500 students to enable them to obtain the necessities for a quality educational foundation.”
ICC’s students have been assigned to two groups for payment, according to Terry Bland, director of financial aid. Group one, which includes 2,287 students who are Free Application for Federal Student Aid filers, will be paid today (Wednesday) with refunds sent to BankMobile on Friday. Group two (FAFSA non-filers) will be paid June 10 with refunds sent to BankMobile for disbursement on June 12. The non-filers have been notified by ICC email of the deadline to file the FAFSA for 2019-20 prior to June 1 so that eligibility can be determined. If eligible, those individuals will be paid.
According to the U.S. Department of Education, recipients must be Title IV eligible. Guidelines include a high school diploma or equivalent, U.S. citizen or eligible non-citizen, valid Social Security number, not defaulted on a student loan, meeting satisfactory academic progress requirements, not 100 percent online prior to March 13 and submitted Identity Statement of Educational Purpose if selected for V4/V5 Verification. In addition, males must have registered with Selective Service.
Bland said that the application process includes only the submission of the FAFSA for 2019-20. For more information, access www.iccms.edu/coronavirus or email finaid@iccms.edu.