ABERDEEN – As Gov. Tate Reeves gave movie theaters across the state the greenlight to reopen earlier in June under the condition that several safety precautions are followed, some larger theater franchises such as Malco are reopening certain locations.
Monroe County’s only movie theatre, the Elkin Theatre, will remain closed for the time being due to safety concerns pertaining to the pandemic.
“We want to show movies to the people who are our customers as soon as we can, but right now it’s just not possible,” said Elkin Theatre Board of Directors President Bob Seymour. “We’re going to continue to look at what’s required for us to do to reopen. It’s money and people. The requirements that are there are going to require more volunteers than what we have. If you would like to make a donation, that would help get ready for reopening of the Elkin.”
Its board of directors met last week and came to the decision to remain closed. It will meet again in July to re-evaluate the situation.
Restrictions in the governor’s order for movie theaters to reopen include a deep cleaning from top to bottom, minimizing person-to-person contact through technology such as online ticket sales and mobile transactions, cleaning and disinfecting between showings, social distancing in waiting lines and operating at 50 percent capacity.
Seymour received a quote of $800 for the initial fogging to deep clean the theatre for the first time and $650 for the second time. Additionally, there are costs to pay for the movie.
“I just don’t see how we can do it right now, and we don’t have the money to do it with,” he said. “We’d like to show movies right now but for the safety of the customers and safety of the workers, we just don’t see a way right now.”
The Elkin Theatre is a nonprofit theatre that accepts cash only. While it’s in session, it shows movies Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m.
The last time the Elkin Theatre showed a movie was March 15’s screening of “Fantasy Island.” Seymour said “Call of the Wild” starring Harrison Ford is loaded in the projector, but it can’t be shown because of the shutdown. Both movies were released for home viewing in mid-May.
As of press deadline, the closest indoor movie theater that reopened was Tupelo’s Malco location, as the Columbus location was still closed. Cinemark in Tupelo and UEC Hollywood Premier Cinema 11 in Starkville are also closed, according to their websites.
According to the Malco website’s movie listings, theaters are showing double features of “Sonic the Hedgehog” and “Trolls World Tour;” 1993’s “Jurassic Park” and “Jaws;” “The High Note and “Fast and the Furious;” and “The Wretched” and “The Invisible Man.”
The previously reopened Blue Moon Drive-In in nearby Gu-win, Alabama showed double features last weekend of “Back to the Future” parts 1 and 2 and “E.T.” and “Jurassic Park” last weekend.