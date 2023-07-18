Volunteers from the Mississippi State Extension Service help Tim Holloway of Wren repair fencing damaged by March 24's EF-3 tornado. Disaster loans are available to Monroe County producers who sustained property damage during the storm.
President Joe Biden designated 10 Alabama counties as the primary natural disaster areas. Producers in these counties who suffered damages and losses caused by severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes occurring March 24 to March 27, 2023 may be eligible for U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) emergency loans.
This natural disaster designation allows FSA to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts.
Producers in the contiguous Mississippi counties of Itawamba, Monroe and Tishomingo are also eligible to apply for emergency loans.
The deadline to apply for these emergency loans is Jan. 5, 2024.
FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.
FSA has a variety of additional programs to help farmers recover from the impacts of this disaster. FSA programs that do not require a disaster declaration include: Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm-Raised Fish Program; Emergency Conservation Program; Livestock Forage Disaster Program; Livestock Indemnity Program; Operating and Farm Ownership Loans; and the Tree Assistance Program.