Volunteers from the Mississippi State Extension Service help Tim Holloway of Wren repair fencing damaged by March 24's EF-3 tornado. Disaster loans are available to Monroe County producers who sustained property damage during the storm. 

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL

President Joe Biden designated 10 Alabama counties as the primary natural disaster areas. Producers in these counties who suffered damages and losses caused by severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes occurring March 24 to March 27, 2023 may be eligible for U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) emergency loans.

