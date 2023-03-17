mcj-2023-03-15-news-energyright-program

Tennessee Valley Authority EnergyRight presenter Jim Purcell explains differences between LED light bulbs and incandescent bulbs during a program at the Aberdeen Electric Department. 

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL

ABERDEEN – From thermostat settings to choosing different styles of light bulbs, several ways were explained to save money during a March 6 Tennessee Valley Authority EnergyRight presentation at the Aberdeen Electric Department. .

