ABERDEEN – From thermostat settings to choosing different styles of light bulbs, several ways were explained to save money during a March 6 Tennessee Valley Authority EnergyRight presentation at the Aberdeen Electric Department. .
For a breakdown of electricity bills, heating and cooling accounts for 55%, 20% for water heaters, 8% for miscellaneous lighting, 7% for laundry, 5% for refrigerators and 5% for cooking.
“How many of you refer to your electric bill as a light bill? My light bulb uses $2 a year. Lights don’t have a huge impact on the bill,” said Jim Purcell, who presented the program. “If we want to focus on our bills, we have to focus on heating and cooling and water heating.”
The recommended thermostat setting in the summertime is 78 degrees, and 68 degrees is the recommended setting for the wintertime. While setting thermostats at 77 degrees can cause a 3% increase on bills, settings at 72 degrees can cause an 18% increase.
“With your energy choices you make, you don’t see a difference every day but you do at the end of the month. There are a lot of choices you can make to save energy or accept the fact you’re going to pay more,” Purcell said.
He recommends for people to keep windows and doors closed while air conditioners are in use, not turning air conditioners down by several degrees to cool a home, using fans to move cooler air, keeping vents and returns clear of furniture and checking air filters on a regular basis.
“I highly recommend you have your [air conditioner] unit serviced every year. It will add to the life of the unit and make your bill lower because the Freon may be too low. Every time you get your electricity bill, check your air filters,” Purcell said.
He also recommends for people to check duct work to make sure there are no gaps and to make sure there is proper insulation.
As far as water heating, the recommended temperature setting is 120 degrees. Taking shorter and cooler showers during warmer days and using cold water to wash clothes can save on electricity bills.
“Last year, Better Homes and Gardens magazine researched in detail and found out you only need hot water if your clothes are heavily soiled,” Purcell said.
Low-flow shower heads also conserve water and electricity.
Other tips to save on electricity include using LED lightbulbs, which could save as much as $40 per year compared to using traditional bulbs; sealing contractor holes around lines, which could save $57 per year; and avoiding phantom energy usage, such as keeping cell phone chargers plugged in when not in use.
In sharing other statistics, Purcell said it costs $66 per year to run a refrigerator, $39 a year to use a 42-inch TV an average of 36 hours per week and $106 per year to run a clothes dryer an average of six hours per week.
Purcell noted Aberdeen Electric Department and TVA are nonprofit electricity providers and that for-profit energy providers’ rates are higher.
There are several TVA programs available to help customers save on electricity bills, and more information is available at the Aberdeen Electric Department.
One free program, for example, is a home energy evaluation in which a professional does an audit to give suggestions for improvements to reduce electricity bills.
“They will walk through your house, look at your ceiling and look at everything and tell you, ‘Number one, you need this. Number two, you need that,’ and if you want to find out how you can make those improvements, they can give you more information,” said David Sparks of TVA.
To schedule a free evaluation, call (855) 237-2673.
Aberdeen's next EnergyRight presentation is scheduled for March 28.
