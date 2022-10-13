mcj-2022-10-12-news-amory-aldermen

Engineer Randy Hollis presents plans during last week's Amory Board of Aldermen meeting for upgrades to the city’s water distribution system. The project will be funded by $3.2 million of COVID relief grant money shared equally by federal and state funds provided by the American Rescue Plan Act.

 JOHN WARD/BUY AT PHOTOS.MONROECOUNTYJOURNAL.COM

AMORY – During their Oct. 4 meeting, the members of the board of aldermen heard plans from Baton Rogue-based engineer Randy Hollis regarding planned improvements to the city’s water distribution system. Hollis and his associates have provided engineering services for the city since 1983.

