AMORY – During their Oct. 4 meeting, the members of the board of aldermen heard plans from Baton Rogue-based engineer Randy Hollis regarding planned improvements to the city’s water distribution system. Hollis and his associates have provided engineering services for the city since 1983.
“We have been on a sprint for grant monies,” he said.
He gave much credit to city clerk Jamie Morgan and utilities manager Mike King for their assistance in preparing and submitting the grant application for the city.
“We have $1.6 million in ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) money, and the state is matching that with another $1.6 million. The total application was for $3.2 million under a time frame that was virtually impossible. It’s amazing what we have been able to accomplish in the last couple of months,” he said.
Hollis described some of the components of the project.
“This includes some critical things for the water plant. The asphalt roofs are 20 years old and need to be replaced, along with a six-foot-tall perimeter fence topped by a one-foot barrier for security. Also, the alum tank has a crack and needs to be replaced,” he said.
Other work items in Hollis’ plans include a 12-inch water line along South Main Street to the water tank at the former Amory Garment plant location, which will also serve the museum.
“It helps to reinforce that area for domestic water pressure but also provides fire protection for the museum of over 4,000 gallons per minute. It’s a really good investment to provide some good fire protection for the museum and that part of town. In the future, it’s the start of a future water line we can continue to run north and reinforce that part of the city,” he said.
Hollis said the largest part of the program is sewer rehabilitation for a system that dates back to the 1930s.
“We will clean sewer lines and ultimately line the sewer lines with an epoxy-impregnated liner that will be stronger than the host pipe. It will take care of leaks and sink holes, among other issues,” he said.
Hollis said a five-year comprehensive plan created for the city came to a projected cost of $81 million.
“They didn’t have that much money to give us, but we got as much as we could,” he said.
The city has until the end of 2026 to spend the grant money.
“We plan to have everything finished by the end of 2024, which will be two years ahead of time,” he said.
In other business, parks and recreation director Rory Thornton updated the board on the progress of the Panther Park project.
“The rest of the mulch is being delivered, as well as the concrete blocks for the bathrooms. The paint has been ordered,” he said.
Mayor Corey Glenn said his office maintains a weekly checklist to monitor progress. Thornton declined to speculate on a completion date at this time.
During his input, Ward 2 Alderman Barry Woods shared the interest of Wren native Jana Haynes, who launched her own streaming network in 2020, about organizing an effort patterned after Stars Over Mississippi to benefit local scholarships.
“She also expressed her wish for possible proceeds from such an event to go towards rehabilitation of the West Amory Community Center. I have invited her to visit with me to share more details. We’re all for it if it benefits our community,” Glenn said.
