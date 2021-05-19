Students in Alan Moore’s engineering class at the Monroe County Career and Technical Education Center helped someone in their age group gain more independence.
For the past several months, students have helped put together and program a power chair for 16-year-old Lane Bryant of Corinth. The connection between his family and the Monroe County CTEC was made through Smithville High School alumni Leigh Ann Mattox, who is recreation director for Tupelo Parks and Recreation.
Lane plays basketball, soccer and softball through Tupelo Parks and Recreation.
“I knew about the vo-tech and I have a friend who works at the Advanced Learning Center and asked her if they had a robotics program,” Mattox said. “Anytime you can help to improve someone’s life, that’s the icing on the cake.”
Lane’s parents, James and Jamie, bought the power chair for him but it was in need of modifications.
“We got a grant for it and when we received it, it had controls on both sides. He’s only able to use his right hand. I thought if I could get it modified, he could learn how to use it to go to his next step in a power chair. Leigh Ann’s someone who told me about the way to go, and that’s how we started here,” Jamie said. “I think we’re blessed. It also helps the students to understand a child with special needs and a disability and how their life is. He depends on us 100 percent and after these students modified this, it’s going to really help Lane.”
Lane has been in a wheelchair all of his life. He was diagnosed with cerebral palsy when he was 3. He stayed in LeBonheur Children’s Hospital for six months, where doctors were skeptical is he would survive.
“He can now be outside and go instead of needing someone to push him. He can go with the kids and play. I’m going to take it to therapy and let him do therapy in it to learn how to really control it,” Jamie said.
Lane is an incoming junior at Kossuth High School and will be a drummer in the Aggies’ band next year.
Four students primarily worked on the power chair, who were assisted by a support staff.
Tasks included programming the processor for the motherboard and 3D printing the motherboard and parts that hold in the battery and box around the power chair’s joystick. They also completed PVC piping to protect Lane.
“We see it as our role in the community to try to give back. What we’re trying to do here is trying to educate students and get them to the point where they can go out and be gainfully employed in the marketplace. We’re trying to produce students who can go to work in industries around here. They need to be community-minded as well,” Moore said.
Avid Boats donated aluminum for underneath the power chair’s seat, and the Monroe County CTEC’s welding class worked to provide its support.