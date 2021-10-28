ABERDEEN – The board of aldermen approved a professional service contract with engineering firm Neel-Schaffer Oct. 19, which is a preliminary step for several planned improvements at the Port of Aberdeen.
The city was awarded a Mississippi Department of Transportation multimodal grant in August.
“It is a 99 percent grant, which is fantastic. The total amount of the grant is right at $450,000 for engineering and construction. This project will make some improvements out at the dock site. It’s a really good first step in getting the dock workable again,” said Neel-Schaffer engineer William Sanford.
He said improvements include site grading, demolition of old retaining walls and structural improvements to the dock wall and fenders and dolphins in the waterway.
“We don’t see why we couldn’t get into construction by next summer,” Sanford said.
Ward 5 Alderman John Allen asked about work on scale houses, but it’s not included in this project.
“There are demo costs with this project and if the budget allows, we could potentially demolish the old scale house,” Sanford said.
There was also discussion about other engineering-centered projects across town during last week’s meeting.
City engineer Dustin Dabbs said a box culvert underneath a section of Parkway Street needs attention.
“I recommend you close that street, or at least the loop portion of it. It could hold or it could go ahead and fail. I think buses, garbage trucks or anything like that should definitely be prohibited. There are two lanes, and they can go down either way to get back to Glendale Circle,” he said.
In a separate engineering project, aldermen approved to replace a culvert underneath a section of Oakland Drive.
Dabbs also said a kickoff meeting with planning and zoning representatives earlier in the day regarding comprehensive plan components was positive. The next step is bringing information to city attorney Bob Faulks to enable an ordinance for building codes and land use.
Last month, Dabbs proposed updates to the city’s codes and zoning regulations to the board of aldermen.
Citizen and city official input
During citizen input, Justine Clay presented a petition to the board calling for action on conditions at Colonial Apartments.
“They haven’t mowed the lawn. We have water leaks. We have a real bad smell,” she said.
Faulks said the petition can be presented to city building inspector Roy Haynes, and it can come back to the board for a vote to adjudicate the property.
Mayor Charles Scott said the city was aware of the petition, and the city will follow up on the matter.
Ward 4 Alderwoman Carolyn Odom also noted the need for a property alongside Highway 145 to be cleaned up.
Also during citizen input, Linda Record requested a speed bump near her home due to drivers not obeying the four-way stop at James and Jefferson streets.
During his input, Scott said Access Family Health Services will offer a vaccination event in the near future after it receives Moderna COVID-19 booster shots.
“Since we’re getting ready to go back inside [due to colder temperatures], we need to continue to push for vaccination,” he said.
Scott noted ongoing improvements at General Young Park, including bleacher installation earlier in the day and fencing. Due to shipping issues, it may be longer than anticipated for the park’s shade structures to be received.
During his input, Ward 1 Alderman Robert Devaull thanked Aberdeen Electric Department General Manager LaMarcus Thompson and his crew for installing additional lighting alongside Peacock Alley. However, he noted littering continues in the area.
“Word of warning. When they get caught, and it’s a matter of time, they will be handled accordingly by the law,” Devaull said.
Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes passed along more good feedback regarding the electric department from the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality in terms of an inspection at the former Holley Performance building.
Odom complimented the new paint job of Aberdeen’s welcome sign alongside Highway 45 south during her input and encouraged people to drive by to see it.
In other business
A few items on last week’s agenda were tabled, including the purchase of a tractor for the water department, an agreement in that Pepsi would offer products at vending machines at city-owned property and a resolution authorizing the electric department to become a member of Steven 7 States Power Corporation.
During its previous meeting, aldermen approved for the city to sign a letter of intent with Seven 7 States at the cost of $1,000. The item is in terms of the city seeking electric car charging stations.
Aldermen accepted the resignation of Chaz Thompson from the Aberdeen Police Department but he will remain as an auxiliary officer. The board also accepted Deon Spratt’s resignation from public works.
Following an executive session, it was agreed that Faulks will continue discussions with the Aberdeen School District about a school resource officer contract. Scott also received the board’s okay to proceed with communications with Dr. Greg Yarbrough regarding the Gateway program through Itawamba Community College and Three Rivers Planning and Development District.