ABERDEEN – From penning stories through creative writing to hands-on science lessons in the lab, summer enrichment programs gave Aberdeen students opportunities to not only keep their minds sharp during break but also gain early exposure to college life.
“This program has been beneficial for the students because it has given them an opportunity to be involved with hands-on activities that they didn’t get the chance to do this past school year. The professors have been awesome these weeks. They’ve been patient and have given the students a chance to take part in activities with experts in their fields,” said Aberdeen High School Principal Tracy Fair.
AHS students learned a wide range of subjects taught by professors from the Mississippi University for Woman and Mississippi State University through the school’s summer enrichment. Each subject, ranging from math manipulatives to podcasting, lasted for a week.
Students in MUW assistant professor of biology Dr. Travis Hagey’s DNA bird study course held skulls and worked on building family tree strands as part of lessons on mammal evolution.
“I think there are multiple angles to it. I think hearing someone else talk could be useful, and having exposure to different teaching styles is healthy for everybody. I think it’s important to give them a picture of the future, especially doing hands-on lab work and being exposed to new ideas is a great experience,” Hagey said of summer enrichment programs’ benefits.
A biochemistry lab was the theme for MUW professor of biology Dr. Ghanshyam Heda’s course for the first week.
“The goal is for the student to continue their education beyond high school at the college level. I think this enrichment program is a wonderful way of bringing the professors from neighboring universities on different topics to expose them to hands-on activities. If this will continue year after year, it can make a big change in the universities,” he said, adding it gives students confidence for the remainder of their high school careers.
This summer’s AHS enrichment schedule included graphic design, 3D design, microbiology in sourdough, rubber band cars, DNA, comic book writing, mad scientist, creation of identity and a course on authors Ida B. Wells and Fannie Lou Hamer.
Students at Belle-Shivers Middle School have opportunities to learn literacy, math, science, coding and creative writing through summer enrichment programs.
“I do a lot of outreach with third-graders, high schoolers and the general public to try to figure out who’s your audience, what they know and figure out how fast can I go and what topics I can cover and what topics are going to drag,” Hagey said of selecting his subject matter and activity.
Impacting students on several levels
Incoming AHS junior Jasmine Evans wants to become a pediatrician, and the enrichment courses helped give her a glimpse of future courses she’ll take in college.
“I really love this experience and hope the other kids will take the chance to learn just like I have,” she said. “When I look back on myself, I want to say that I became a pediatrician because I wanted to learn and educate myself with biochemistry and any other opportunity that’s there.”
In addition to college professors helping AHS students, undergrads helped with not only classroom lessons but also motivation for college.
“I try to help students in any way so they can go to college and pursue their career goals. It was great to get to talk to the students and engage with them and share any advice I’ve learned in the past three years of college,” said Sara Lynn Sligh of Amory, a senior biology major at MUW.
“After graduating college, I actually thought about pursuing a career in education, so this opportunity has really been encouraging for me as well,” said fellow MUW senior Zithlaly Amezquita of Pontotoc, who is majoring in biology.
Heda said having two universities in neighboring counties provides an opportunity for more summer enrichment courses and he hopes more schools will take advantage of the opportunity.
“More high schools should do this kind of thing in the summer time to engage their students, and it will benefit in both directions. Schools benefit, students benefit, colleges benefit and in return, the whole state benefits,” he said.
One of Fair’s goals for next summer’s enrichment program is to increase student participation.