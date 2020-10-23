Thousands of people in North Mississippi are going to struggle during the holidays due to hearing loss. Christmas is a special time of year when everybody should be able to enjoy special moments with their loved ones. Unfortunately, many of those individuals are going to miss out on much of the joy brought by family gatherings because of hearing loss.
Affecting one in eight people within the U.S., hearing loss impacts almost every family, with at least one person around the dinner table struggling to engage in conversations, missing the punchline of the joke and feeling isolated when they should be at their happiest.
Whether the reason they haven’t treated their hearing loss is due to the financial means or whether they’re refusing to accept that they may have some level of hearing loss, we are here as hearing care specialists to help.
That’s why, this holiday season, we want to help by gifting one person a free pair of hearing aids.
Individuals can nominate their loved one by completing a form available at any of our offices and sharing their story. On Nov. 20, we’ll be closing nominations and selecting a winner that will be announced shortly after. The winner will be invited to have a comprehensive hearing assessment and be fit with the most advanced hearing aid technology available to ensure they have the Christmas that they deserve.
For more information, call 844-3583.