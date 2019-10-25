AMORY – An early morning accident Oct. 25 at Enviva Pellets, located at 205 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., claimed the life of a longtime employee.
According to Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley, Johnny Dale Bishop, 55, of Nettleton was involved in a fatal accident at 5:22 a.m.
Bishop was the plant maintenance manager, and according to a press release, he was doing work on a burner bin several feet above the ground when he fell. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Bishop’s body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Pearl for an autopsy since it was a work-related death.
Gurley notified the Occupational Health and Safety Administration of the accident, and the agency will further investigate the accident.