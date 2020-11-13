AMORY – The board of aldermen approved a resolution Nov. 3 presented by board attorney Sam Griffie to reappoint Christopher Erikson to another year on the Amory School Board.
Griffie said the deadline for elections of trustees for the added territory has passed, and no one stepped forward to offer their name for consideration for the seat.
“Chris Erikson is currently in that role and he has agreed to serve for another year until the next general election on Nov. 2, 2021,” Griffie said.
The board approved the one-year extension of Erikson’s term.
In other business, Amory Fire Chief Zack McGonagill was approved to add the title of arson investigator to Amory Code Enforcement Officer Patrick Chism’s credentials. Chism is in the process of getting certified as an arson investigator.
Mayor Brad Blalock requested that the board accept Gov. Tate Reeves’ proclamation for state holidays for the remainder of the year, including Veteran’s Day on Nov. 11; Thanksgiving holidays Nov. 26 and 27; Christmas holidays Dec. 24 and 25; and New Year’s holidays Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.
Additionally, Ward 4 Alderman Glen Bingham briefed the board on the status of Ward 3 Alderman Tony Poss, who is recovering from surgery despite a couple of episodes of heart arrhythmia.