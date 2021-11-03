With the influx of COVID-19 relief funds filtered from the federal government to local levels the past several months, schools serving Monroe County students have and continue to spend millions of dollars for improvements.
The CARES Act provided for the first round of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds. The Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 generated more funding through ESSER-II funds, and the American Rescue Plan opened more opportunities for ESSER-III funds for schools.
“Our influx of money is a little over $7 million. That amount of money that you get in to do things that you need to do...it certainly has been a blessing that we have the money. You hate the reason that you’re receiving the money but if you’re receiving the money, you want to optimize for student success and student safety. At the end of the day, we want to have the best possible school we can, and this allows us to do some things that we normally couldn’t do,” said Aberdeen School District Superintendent Jeff Clay.
Each round of ESSER funds has guidelines of how spending is allowed.
Activities allowed through ESSER-I include, but are not limited to, purchasing technology and sanitation supplies; providing mental health services and support; planning for long-term closures through elements such as providing meals and technology for online learning; and planning and implementation of summer school and supplemental after school programs for low-income students and those with disabilities.
ESSER-II funding requirements include a few of the same uses, in addition to addressing learning loss and facility improvements to reduce the risk of virus transmission and exposure and enhancing air quality.
Guidelines for ESSER-III funds include the same uses, in addition to implementing public health protocols and other activities needed to maintain operations. With ESSER-III, 20 percent of funds have to be allocated towards learning loss.
“The guidelines for spending ESSER money have strict stipulations, as these are federal funds. Every eligible use of these funds must be to prevent, prepare for or respond to the pandemic. It is our goal at the Amory School District to abide by these guidelines, as well as create and sustain a safe learning environment for our students, faculty and staff,” said Amory School District Business Manager Leslie Maranto.
How local schools benefit
The Aberdeen School District received a total of $7,246,613 in ESSER funds, with $514,629 in round one, $2,074,023 in round two and $4,657,961 in round three. While a good bit of funding is going towards training, safety and ventilation, the biggest investment will be a new HVAC system at Aberdeen High School, which is approximately $1.4 million.
“A large portion of that is we don’t have the electrical capacity for that many units, so a large portion of those funds are going to be allocated for enhancing and building our capacity,” Clay said.
The school currently has a two-pipe boiler/chiller system, meaning either the school or the gym area can be heated or cooled at one time. The new system will allow for both to have heating and cooling at the same time.
Additionally, there have already been HVAC improvements at Belle-Shivers Middle School, and several air purifiers have been purchased to be used throughout the district.
The school district has also spent ESSER funds on masks, signage encouraging masks and social distancing, sanitizer stations, desk shields and supplies for disinfecting classrooms. District officials are working to provide touchless faucets and toilets also.
Although it’s not related to funding, the Aberdeen School District is working with a vendor through the Mississippi State Department of Health to provide weekly COVID-19 tests for students and staff who are not vaccinated.
The district has also updated smartboards in 70 classrooms, in addition to its Google workplace products.
“We tried to enhance technology so in the event we had to go to a virtual setting that we can have some more infrastructure for that,” Clay said.
A social emotional learning (SEL) counselor and SEL curriculum were also added. There is also an interventionalist at Aberdeen Elementary School, and retired teachers are working with a catch-up program at the middle school. While there were summer enrichment and remediation programs ahead of the current school year, there are plans for after school programs.
The Amory School District received a total of $6,346,425 through the three rounds of ESSER funds.
For round one, the district received $470,104. A total of $345,104 was earmarked for technology supplies and equipment, namely Chromebooks for distance learning. The remainder was devoted to cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment. Round one funds can be used through the end of September 2022.
ESSER-II funding provided support for nursing and technology staff and additional cleaning services.
“We hired another computer technician to facilitate our virtual Wednesdays, as well as all other aspects of distance learning. Technology works both ways and requires adequate connectivity,” Maranto said.
ESSER-II funds also financed bathroom renovations across all campuses, which now feature touchless appliances. Round two funding totaled $1,810,406, which can be used through Sept. 30, 2023.
ESSSER-III was by far the largest package, as was the case for Monroe County’s other districts. The primary focus of this round of funding was to address all aspects of learning loss that became evident as a result of extended time away from in-person learning.
More than $1 million is earmarked for reading tutoring, a dyslexia therapist and interventionists at each of the Amory School District’s campuses, as well as summer school remedial programs. An equal amount was also handed out for more technology staff and equipment costs.
Other portions of ESSER-III provided additional classroom furniture and playground equipment, nursing staff and supplies and cleaning services. Round three money may be used until the end of September 2024.
“Everyone has worked above and beyond over the past few months to keep our school district running as it should through an extremely difficult and trying time. With the addition of ESSER funding, we have been better able to accomplish our goal of keeping students and staff in the classroom,” Maranto said.
The Monroe County School District received a total of $4,778,327 through ESSER funds, with $347,808 for round one, $1,169,051 in round two and $3,261,468 in round three.
District assistant superintendent Billy Tacker said the majority of ESSER-I funded provided Chromebooks for distance learning. The remaining funds were divided up among personal protective equipment, sanitation supplies, WiFi port upgrades and purchasing a license for Google Classroom.
The majority of ESSER-II funds were used for salaries for computer technicians.
“With all the increased technology that we’re using, we need more technicians to maintain it all,” Tacker said.
The remainder of ESSER-II funds provided salaries for nursing and custodial help, health supplies, sanitation supplies and electrostatic sprayers.
A minimum of 20 percent of ESSER-III funds are required to be devoted to remediation of learning loss.
“This money went to summer learning programs and credit recovery classes that we’re hoping to be able to extend for up to three summers,” Tacker said.
Half of ESSER-III funding is earmarked for capital improvements such as window replacement and cafeteria expansions at Hamilton, Hatley and Smithville’s campuses. Air purification systems have also been installed to supplement disinfectant spraying to mitigate airborne germs.
Salaries for additional nursing and custodial services is also included with ESSER-III.
“Our nurses are being called upon to provide social, emotional and mental health support to both staff and students alike. We have also hired an interventionist at every campus,” Tacker said.
Custodial salaries for extra cleaning have also been earmarked for the next few years, as has an additional year for computer technicians’ salaries.
The Nettleton School District received $262,335 for the first round of ESSER relief funding, $1,095,596 for the second round and $2,460,552 for the third round, bringing the district’s overall total to $3,818,483.
ESSER-I provided technology upgrades, enhanced cleaning services in all schools, personal protective equipment, 12 touchless water fountains, WiFi access inside and outside of campus buildings and the initial purchases of the Canvas distance learning program and MasteryConnect, a digital assessment management system.
ESSER-II funds are providing for the hire of a MTSS (multi-tiered system of supports) coordinator for at least two years to help struggling students; an HVAC system with air filtration for the fourth- through sixth-grade elementary buildings, which currently have old window units in each for cooling and use a boiler system for heating; an air conditioning system with air filtration for the third-grade building; and an addition to the kindergarten building to add classrooms and restrooms.
ESSER-III funds for Nettleton are providing for learning loss expenditures including library books, career technical education/agriculture supplies and upgrades, extended school, social emotional learning curriculum, site licenses, Canvas/MasteryConnect, additional special education assistants and a reading interventionist.
Other items funded include additional touchless faucets and water fountains, replacement of doors and windows, replacing carpeted areas with vinyl flooring, an HVAC system with air filtration for a cafeteria area, potential additional classrooms for the high school, hiring an additional technology expert, upgrading and adding network and connectivity to the district and more personal protective equipment as needed.
“We have already implemented a lot of these, but most of the larger projects we are still waiting on some logistical matters to be taken care of, as well as waiting on approvals,” said Nettleton School District Superintendent Tim Dickerson.