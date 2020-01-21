AMORY – North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory is offering free classes for expectant mothers throughout 2020. The schedule will again be on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month, except for July and December.
There are two sessions each month, with the first session on the second Thursday followed by the second session on the fourth Thursday.
“We’re phasing in a baby-friendly initiative. We’re in the final phase now,” said NMCC Gilmore-Amory Marketing Director Lorie Bryant.
NMMC Gilmore-Amory Women’s Center Director Kimberly Moore is excited about the response received last year.
“People are coming from Tupelo and Columbus,” she said.
Transition nurse Tula Swinney pointed out some of the aspects of the initiative.
“We are promoting rooming in, where the babies remain with their mothers except when a procedure might need to be done,” she said. “We’re doing skin-to-skin encounters for newborns, where the baby begins life after birth lying on its mother’s bare chest for the first hour. It promotes stability and bonding.”
Moore said that time is called the golden hour, in that no visitors are permitted while mother and baby rest together.
Additional session one topics include labor/delivery, pain control options, cervical ripening/ inductions and cesarean sections/vaginal delivery.
Session two classes will address what to expect after delivery, postpartum care, characteristics of the newborn, newborn care, newborn medications, newborn screening/test, circumcision, car seat safety and the best practices for breastfeeding.
Skin-to-skin for dads will also be covered, as well as best practices for changing diapers and stimulating the baby to stay awake during feeding.
Women’s Center manager Morgan McGonagill noted that feeding times are trending toward on-demand rather than the traditional every two hours.
“Dads are active in the class. They need to recognize the baby’s cues that it’s feeding time before the baby begins to cry, such as when the baby chews on its hands,” she said.
Specific dates for 2020 are Jan. 23; Feb. 13 and 27; March 12 and 26; April 9 and 23; May 14 and 28; June 11 and 25; Aug. 13 and 27; Sept. 10 and 24; Oct. 8 and 22; and Nov. 12 and 24. Please note that the Nov. 24 session will be on a Tuesday rather than Thursday.
Registration for each event is at 6:15 p.m. with classes getting underway at 6:30 p.m. For more information or to register, please dial the labor and delivery nurses’ station at 256-6203 or 256-6206.