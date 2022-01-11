ABERDEEN – The Monroe County Extension Service expressed its appreciation to Aberdeen, Amory, Monroe County and state leaders through its legislative luncheon. While the event recapped services through the Extension service during the past several months, it also offered opportunities for input of how to optimize services.
While COVID-19 restrictions did alter some programs throughout the year, Monroe County Extension Agent Randall Nevins expects more public programs to resume in 2022. He’d like to host programs dealing with wild hogs, pond management, food plots, lawn and landscaping and honeybees, along with pesticide applicator training.
Sheriff Kevin Crook said if there are any programs inmates can participate in to better themselves such as landscaping, he’s interested. County administrator Bob Prisock suggested row crop and soil management training for the garden behind the Monroe County Detention Center.
Crook also shared his appreciation to the Extension service for helping in a case this year.
“You may not think you can call on these guys for help in an investigation, but this last year we were looking for a body of a young man who was missing and found a shovel with some sand on it in the trunk of a car. I talked to Randall and said we’ve got some dirt and are trying to pin down where this individual is. He put me in touch with [the Natural Resources Conservation Service] and within two days with the data he came back with...we were already closing in on an area we thought he was at in Hamilton. He came back with those results and gave an area on the map that was mind blowing. It was like CSI stuff to me,” he said, noting the help led the discovery of the body.
Amory Mayor Corey Glenn asked for assistance for wild hogs, noting he’s aware of some forms of help.
“It’s a big, big issue right now east of town,” he said.
Nevins said there are means through the state agriculture commissioner’s office to help with wild hogs.
District 5 Supervisor Hosea Bogan applauded efforts the Wren RCDC has made in the community he serves after being revamped a few years ago. Monroe County’s three rural community development clubs operate through Extension.
County road manager Daniel Williams suggested for a backyard poultry program to be hosted.
Recapping the year
Extension agent Charlie Stokes said Monroe County witnessed a good growing season this year, and crop yields have been good for the most part.
“There aren’t too many years when you have good yields and good prices, and we’ve had both this year so we’ve got some pretty happy farmers,” he said, adding input prices are anticipated to increase next year. “There may be some supply issues on things like fertilizers but hopefully things will get better between now and the springtime.”
Stokes began his career in Monroe County in 1997 and retired as an Extension agent at the end of December.
“I have been housed in this office for my entire career,” he said. “I just want to say thank you. This has been a great county. For the support we get from supervisors and legislators, thank you. I work a lot of other counties and go into a lot of other Extension offices and programs and can tell you there’s not many of them that get the support this county gets.”
The Monroe County 4-H program had 14 shooting sports participants compete at the district level. There was also a STEAM club, which combined science, technology, engineering, art and math, along with a knitting club.
“We did take a hit with the pandemic. A lot of kids weren’t in school and they were at home but couldn’t do anything. If I did a Zoom program, they couldn’t get on Zoom. It’s just been a different experience, and we’re trying to learn how to navigate it. We’re getting back in the groove of getting kids back in here,” said Monroe County 4-H Agent Kayla Dowden.
Two 4-H participants also showed cows at the state fair, and Abigail Autrey was a grand champion through competition this year.
Nevins said the Master Gardener course was offered online this year and he anticipates it to continue as an online option, which he hopes will attract younger people to the program.
“We’ve got 12 people in the Master Gardener group, but it is an older group. Some are trying to back off from the volunteer work they’re doing, but they’re still active in coming and participating,” he said.
Aberdeen Mayor Charles Scott suggested more networking for the Master Gardeners program, offering the city’s support.
Nevins added there is a need for trained and certified volunteers for the 4-H program.
To keep track of programs and activities through the Monroe County Extension Service, check out https://www.facebook.com/monroecountyextensionoffice.