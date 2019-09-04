ABERDEEN – A wildlife food plot management workshop will be held Sept. 5 at 5:30 p.m. The workshop is catered to hunters and landowners wanting to learn about properly preparing and managing food plots.
Wildlife and fisheries specialist Bill Hamrick will lead the program. Dean Hudson of the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks will also give an update on chronic wasting disease.
There is no fee, and there will be a sponsored meal. People must call ahead on Wednesday, Sept. 4 to reserve spots at 369-4951.
The Extension service is located at 517 Hwy. 145 N. in Aberdeen.