Nettleton's F.A.I.T.H. Food Pantry recently received a $20,000 donation from longtime supporter Edward "Snowball" Millwood in memory of his wife, Jo. Pictured are food pantry board president Rick Maynard, director Jim Long and Joe Hester, a family friend of the Millwoods.

NETTLETON – Serving 900 to 1,000 clients each month, F.A.I.T.H. Food Pantry is reliant on donations and volunteers. It recently received a significant donation from Edward “Snowball” Millwood, who has continually supported the food pantry since May 2009.

