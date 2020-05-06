With soon-to-be graduates everywhere missing out on the end of their senior years, ideas have started forming about how best to honor them.
One idea took form on Facebook through a group called “Adopt a Senior 2020.”
Jennifer Morgan Fines of Smithville, who started the group, got the idea from a friend who said she wanted to “adopt a senior.”
“I said, ‘What are you talking about?’ And she explained the concept to me,” Fines said. “I’m the PTA president at Smithville, and we just put out the signs with each senior’s picture along the gates of the school. I wanted to build on that and wondered what else we could do for these kids who are missing out on everything. You don’t think about it until you think back on what you got to do as a senior.”
Fines originally started the group just for Monroe County seniors but saw it quickly grow and allowed any seniors to be posted for adoption.
“It’s growing every day. We have had several from Cleveland Central and even kids from Wyoming and Virginia. It will be whoever it wants to be because they are all seniors everywhere and all missing out,” Fines said. “I posted guidelines at the beginning, but I have been real lax about them and will continue to be. I have yet to see one child that hasn’t gotten adopted, and that’s the point.”
Gifts for the adopted seniors have ranged from gas cards to snacks to cookie kits from Brown Eyes Bakery and more.
“I adopted three seniors myself and am going to hopefully try to use Amory businesses with their gifts, so they can get an influx too,” Fines said. “We know they are going through hard times as well. These are so many different kids with different personalities of what they like, what they plan to major in or where they are going to school. A friend of mine adopted a boy who goes duck hunting, so she ordered a duck call from a guy who’s local and makes them. It’s good to see so many people taking care of these babies wherever they are from. Most are from Monroe County, which is nice to see.”
Some people have adopted seniors they knew and others have chosen kids who they have never met.
“Personally I have been reunited and seen some children not from around here, but from Tupelo that I haven’t seen in a long time,” Fines said. “It’s really cool and become bigger than I expected. It’s been fun to look at the pictures and the comments, and hopefully these kids are getting something out of it that they may not have gotten before.”