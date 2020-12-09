HATLEY – Waves of shock and disbelief were felt across Hatley High School last month as faculty, staff and students heard that one of the most promising seniors, Angel Tackett, was critically injured in a Nov. 7 automobile accident on Central Grove Road. On Nov. 13, the life support equipment was disconnected, and she passed away.
Hatley Attendance Center Principal Kristy Keeton remembered Tackett as a determined young lady.
“I recall a conversation she and I had in which she requested more golf practice time,” Keeton said. “I remember being so impressed that she had the boldness to ask for something she knew she needed to achieve her goals. She was a very special young lady that will be greatly missed by all of us at Hatley School.”
Tackett, 16, was already taking college-level courses and finishing a year earlier than usual.
“Angel was motivated to graduate early. She was already accepted at Itawamba Community College and taking college preparatory classes,” said her father, Dylan.
Dylan said she maintained high grades in school and would have qualified for either salutatorian or valedictorian of her class. Although she was still listed as a junior, she was taking senior courses and would have advanced to the senior class in the spring semester.
“She had high hopes and big dreams. She wanted to travel the world as a flight attendant and live in a big house in an exotic place such as Greenland or Iceland. She dreamed of hiking the mountains in Europe. She talked about it often,” Dylan said.
Angel had not yet settled on a career path but was interested in the areas of dental hygiene, physical therapy and psychology. She is remembered for mispronouncing psychologist as sky-ologist.
She attended the Tennessee Christian Teen Challenge and often went to Sunshine Camp, near Baldwyn which always a delight to her.
Her friend Bella Stallings remembered her for her infectious love for her friends.
“She loved Hatley School. She was an excellent student with a bright future. Her unselfishness was proven through her organ donation. She should be an example to us all,” Stallings said.
Classmate Tommy McSpadden said words come short to describe her.
“Everyone that knew Angel knew that she was the most caring person and would always be there for anyone,” he said. “Her positive attitude and happiness made everyone around her happy. Everyone was so thankful for her.”
Another classmate, Taylor Ritter, remembered Angel as one of the kindest people someone could ever meet.
“She was always so upbeat and happy,” Ritter said. “Angel had a beautiful soul and she will be missed by many.”
One of Angel’s friends was Amory High School freshman Kinley Brooke Sanders.
“Angel was one of my best friends. She was a friend to everybody. We hung out a lot together. I saw her only a week before the accident happened,” she said.
Sanders said Angel was still deciding her direction in life, even though she was on the fast track to college.
Sanders approached her English teacher Jordan McCoy about doing a memorial gesture at Amory, and she gladly obliged.
“I had a classmate that passed away when I was in school,” said McCoy, who sponsored a campaign to give out ribbons to students in Angel’s memory.
“It reminds us all about how quickly something can happen,” Sanders said.