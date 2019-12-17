AMORY – A couple of Amory students with military aspirations are getting early lessons in service and citizenship through the Sea Cadets, which teaches younger people about sea-going military services. As far as Monroe County goes, the U.S. Navy-affiliated group is limited to Hadrian and Titus Abas right now, but their mother, Malinda, has her own aspirations of more interest.
“The closest Sea Cadet group in Mississippi is in Biloxi. We are working toward establishing a local chapter in Monroe County. I feel that there is a need in this area,” Malinda said.
Other Sea Cadet groups are currently active in Memphis and Birmingham.
The Abas family relocated to Monroe County from Knoxville, Tennessee after Malinda’s husband accepted a position at Yokohama in West Point.
“We decided to make our home in Amory because of the excellent schools available for our two sons,” she said.
Hadrian, 14, wants to pursue a military career as a child, which led to research with his father and their discovery of the Sea Cadets.
The U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps is a congressionally-chartered, U.S. Navy-based organization founded in 1958. It teaches U.S. naval operations and training, community service, citizenship and an understanding of discipline and teamwork. It’s composed of a senior program for cadets ages 13 through 18 and the Navy League Cadet Corps, which is for cadets ages 10 through 13.
Hadrian bridged to the senior program last year and has earned the rank of seaman. Titus, who is 11, joined the Navy League Cadet Corps a year ago and is now a petty officer third class.
Hadrian has aspirations to become a JAG officer, while Titus is looking toward eventual airborne service. Malinda worked through the parents’ auxiliary to become an officer in order to launch a local group.
“Sea cadets are equipped to lead. The program is similar to scouting in taking on community service work,” she said.
Cadets accumulate experience in community service projects while receiving hands-on tutoring from professionals volunteering their time and talents. Similarities to the National Guard are apparent with the Sea Cadets’ two-week annual training camp during the summer.
“We’re looking for a couple of Navy officers, either active or retired, as well as any others interested in volunteering,” Malinda said.
People interested in becoming involved will be thoroughly vetted, however. The program excludes any law offenders from participating.
“Coming to Amory has been an easy adjustment for us. We hope to have our group active by the end of the current school year,” Malinda said.
For more information about the Sea Cadets, call Malinda at (567) 525-9234 or visit www.seacadets.org.