CASON – As of Aug. 3, it had been 25 days since 51-year-old Michael Brown’s family has seen him. Family members are now offering a $5,000 reward for credible information leading to his whereabouts.
“Wherever he is, we want him brought home,” said his father, William. “If anyone can lead me to my son, I would be willing to pay them immediately without hesitation. Whether he’s alive or deceased, I want him brought home. I pray that your heart is open and the Lord might be able to speak to you.”
The Brown family operates True Word Gospel Church Food Pantry, which serves more than 3,000 people each month at its location alongside Highway 371.
“He gave and took a lot of people food and didn’t even have a way of going,” said his sister, Kim Holloway.
Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook said his department and the Monroe County Volunteer Search and Rescue team did an initial search of the area after Michael was reported missing. He said there are no signs of foul play.
“We’ve spent the last 25 days following up on leads that were brought to our attention and working with the family the best we can,” Crook said. “We have a team of investigators, both full- and part-time who are working on this case.”
Wayne Wilbanks is the lead investigator on the case, which now has six to seven investigators assigned to it.
Michael is 5-foot-8 with short brown hair and green eyes and weighs approximately 250 pounds. He has a tattoo of an eagle on his left shoulder and was last seen wearing overalls and a yellow shirt near the area of his home in the Cason/Bigbee area.
Monroe County Chief Deputy Curtis Knight said Michael does not have a bank account, credit card, cell phone or vehicle, and not being able to trace such activity has added to the difficulty in the case.
“I believe someone will have the courage and the heart to step up and do the right thing. The wrong thing may be done, but there can be a right thing done to bring him home,” William said.
Anyone with credible information is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 369-2468 and tell the operator it’s in regards to the Michael Brown case. People may anonymously call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151. Crime Stoppers offers additional rewards for credible information.