ABERDEEN – For the second year in a row, Ashley and Nick Provias headed up Fourth of July meals at their home honoring local law enforcement.
With the help of family, extended family and friends, they fed members of the Aberdeen Police Department, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Mississippi Highway Patrol; Monroe County 911 dispatchers; and local elected officials with both dine-in and takeout meals.
“Last year was in the midst of riots and the defund the police movement, and we wanted to show support. We really wanted to show our local guys that the community is behind them,” Ashley said.
The meals accommodated for two shifts for law enforcement agencies. There was also an empty chair to memorialize the late Aberdeen Police Chief Henry Randle and fallen Monroe County deputy Dylan Pickle, who both passed away in the last year.
“This almost sounds selfish, but I think I get just as much enjoyment for giving back. I’ve always been so supportive of military and law enforcement. We just want to foster a sense of appreciation to let them know how they are supported,” she said.