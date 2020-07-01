MULDON – A fatal traffic accident occurred Wednesday morning near the intersection of Highways 25 and 45 Alternate, according to Monroe County Fire Coordinator Terry Tucker, claiming the lives of two Memphis men.
Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said Marvin Noe Amaya Mendez, 20, and Carlos Mejia Mendez, 23, both died at the scene from multiple trauma.
According to Mississippi Highway Patrol Public Affairs Officer Sgt. Derrick Beckom, a white 2004 Nissan Titan driven by Jose Mendez of Tennessee was traveling southbound on Highway 45 Alternate when it collided with the rear of a parked Peterbilt 18-wheeler driven by Gregory Burns of Haleyville, Alabama.
Mendez and a passenger, Ermer Mendez, were injured and transported to a local hospital.
Gurley said the accident happened at 8:42 a.m., and the men were not wearing seat belts.
The accident is under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.