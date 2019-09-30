GREENWOOD SPRINGS – A man has been charged in the shooting death of his son in a case stemming from a Sunday evening domestic dispute, according to Monroe County Interim Sheriff Curtis Knight.
Knight said James Bryan Hester, 51, was charged with homicide in the shooting death of 28-year-old Eddie Hester at a home alongside Splunge Road.
His bond was set at $50,000 in Monroe County Justice Court Monday. Knight said he bonded out.
According to a press release from Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley, a family member living at the same residence as Hester called 911 to advise of the shooting. The call came in at 6:23 p.m.
Gurley said when Monroe County deputies arrived, they found Hester deceased.
The family member who called 911 was transported to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.
According to Gurley, Hester’s body will be sent for an autopsy at the Mississippi State Medical Examiner’s Office in Pearl.