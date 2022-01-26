Even though the Monroe County tax collector’s office is running ahead of the normal amount of collections typical for late January, people are still reminded of Feb. 1’s deadline for paying 2021 property and land taxes. Taxes are due by 5 p.m. that day.
The 2021 taxes that are due represent ownership of land and property as of Jan. 1, 2021. Any properties bought or sold after that date will be included with 2022 taxes, which will be mailed out in December.
Monroe County Tax Collector Alysia Wright recommends for anyone who hasn’t received a statement to call the tax office at (662) 369-6484. She added that people whose mortgage company has requested tax amounts per their escrow will not receive a tax statement.
Because of COVID-19 precautions, a limited number of customers are allowed inside the tax collector’s office, which is located inside the Monroe County Courthouse at 301 S. Chestnut St. in Aberdeen, so there is a potential for a wait for people paying in person.
In addition to paying in person, people can also mail in payments to P.O. Box 684, Aberdeen, MS 39730 or pay online at www.deltacomputersystems.com. There is also a dropbox available at the courthouse.
Those who mail in payments to the tax collector’s office are asked to have them postmarked by Feb. 1. Anyone sending credit card information through the mail is required to include a telephone number.
Acceptable forms of payments at the tax collector’s office are cash, checks, Visa and Mastercard. No payments can be taken over the telephone. Customers are responsible for verifying that all property is accounted for when paying their taxes.
As far as paying online, people may click on the “Online searches, property taxes, car tags” link and click on “Monroe County.” The land and home tax amount due is available under the “Real Property Tax” link. For business taxes, people may click on the “Personal Property” link.
Information such as name, address or parcel number can be entered in the “Real Property” link, and business name, address or parcel number can be entered in the “Personal Property” link.
After the Feb. 1 deadline to pay taxes, penalties will begin for unpaid taxes. There is a .5 percent per month penalty incurred regardless of what day during each month delinquent taxes are paid, so someone paying for 2021 taxes on March 4 will face a .5 percent penalty in addition to the .5 penalty incurred for not paying in February.
Monthly penalties continue through August when the property is entered in the county’s tax sale. Current year delinquent taxes can be paid through mid-August ahead of the annual tax sale, which will be held the last Monday of that month.
Delinquent taxes may be redeemed at the Monroe County Chancery Clerk’s Office, located at 201 W Commerce St. in Aberdeen, with penalties and interest applied. One year of delinquent taxes will not result in loss of property.