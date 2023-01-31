February Severe Weather For The United States:
The 20-year average (1999 through 2018) for tornadoes in February is 41.
Most tornadoes in February: 147 in 2008 and 136 in 2016.
Fewest tornadoes in February: 1 in 2010.
Largest number of tornadoes in a single outbreak in February: 86 (Feb. 5-6, 2008 Super Tuesday Outbreak) with the second largest single outbreak occurring Feb. 23-24, 2016 with 75.
Deadliest February tornado: F4 that affected from Issaquena County to Hardeman County, Tennessee, causing 58 fatalities. An outbreak of tornadoes on Feb. 19-20, 1884 reportedly had 167 fatalities across the Southeast.
The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has a five-tier severe weather risk category (1-Marginal, 2-Slight, 3-Enhanced, 4-Moderate and 5-High)
Since 1990, there have been three High Risks issued in February for the United States, with the last one being in 2008.
Since 1998, there have been 24 Moderate Risks issued in February for the United States, with the last one being in 2019.
Since 2014, there have been nine Enhanced Risks issued in February for the United States, with the last one being in 2022.
February Severe Weather For Mississippi:
For Mississippi, the state has witnessed three High Risks issued in February since 1990, 13 Moderate Risks issued in February since 2000 and five Enhanced Risks issued in February since 2016.
Since 1950 through 2020, Mississippi has witnessed 1,912 tornadoes in the month of February, with 17 of those being EF3, five of those being EF4 and just one being EF5.
The state of Mississippi averages three tornadoes in the month of February. The most tornadoes in February for the state occurred in 2016 with 38 and the second most occurring in 2008 with 19.
February Atlantic Activity:
Since 1851, the Atlantic has only recorded one tropical system in the month of February. Occurring on Groundhog Day of 1952, it impacted Florida as a 70 mph tropical storm. Thankfully, no fatalities were reported and damage was minimal.
February Weather For Tupelo:
Average Temperature is 54 degrees.
Warmest February Temperature: 84 (1996). Records go back to 1930.
Coldest February Temperature: -3 (1936).
Coldest February High Temperature: 16 (1951)
Average February Rainfall: 4.96 inches
Wettest February: 15.61 inches (2019)
Driest February: 1.20 inches (1978)
Average February Snowfall: 1 inch
Snowiest February: 7.3 inches (2015)
February Weather For Aberdeen:
Average Temperature is 57.
Warmest February Temperature: 87 (1996)
Coldest February Temperature: -15 (1899)
Coldest February High Temperature: 16 (1899)
Average February Rainfall: 5.17 inches
Wettest February: 17.20 inches (2020)
Driest February: 0.30 inches (1978)
Average February Snowfall: 0.2 inches
Snowiest February: 14.5 inches (1960)
