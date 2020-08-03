AMORY – The Monroe County School Board was updated on the latest updates of the ’20-’21 school year calendar during a special-called meeting July 23, which were driven by feedback from parents and staff.
Monroe County Superintendent of Education Brian Jernigan shared findings from surveys favoring to keep the originally scheduled first day of school on Aug. 6 with a full population of students. Feedback indicated that was favored compared to a staggered start for the first two days, which would have needed to be made up by a full school day next semester, which is currently earmarked for staff development.
“We will assess where we are to plan the way forward after the first two days of school on Aug. 6 and 7,” he said.
Jernigan furthermore stated that the block schedule used by the district presents complications to moving the starting day forward.
Turning the board’s attention to another angle, Jernigan reported on discussions held with state health officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, who predicted coronavirus circumstances would be largely the same in September and October as they will be in August. Therefore, the district would not benefit by waiting for a better time to begin the school year.
“Dr. Dobbs told us to expect closures,” Jernigan said, referencing the event of spikes in COVID-19 infection numbers.
The district will use a blended model of traditional in-person instruction along with distance learning for those who choose that option, which Jernigan reported to be 15 percent of the respondents to the survey.
School will dismiss at 1 p.m. on Wednesdays through Sept. 9 to provide more planning time for teachers and individual tutoring.
“Not everyone is happy with it. This is a moving target. It’s uncomfortable for us [administrators], staff and students. There are roadblocks to every option we considered. A lot of us don’t have answers,” Jernigan said.
In other business, Jernigan announced Chris Umfress was hired to teach law and public safety at the Advanced Learning Center, keeping that class from having to be cancelled for the year.