You have until 11:59 p.m. Nov. 19 to apply for disaster assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
If your home or apartment is in Clay, Humphreys, Issaquena, Lowndes, Monroe, Sharkey, Warren or Yazoo county, and you experienced damage related to last February’s storms, you may qualify for a federal grant to help pay your storm-related expenses. But today is the last day you can register!
If you are a homeowner or renter, you may be eligible for assistance to pay for repair or replacement of your home. By law, FEMA cannot duplicate the assistance you receive from your insurance company, but you may receive assistance for items not covered by insurance.
Survivors may also be eligible to receive help in paying for other disaster-related expenses including, medical and dental, child care, funeral and burial, essential household items, moving and storage, vehicle, and some clean-up items.
How to register today:
Online at DisasterAssistance.gov, or
Call the FEMA at 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585). These tollfree numbers are open today 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET.
The deadline to apply for a low-interest disaster loan from the Small Business Administration (SBA) also is 11:59 p.m. tonight. Submitting a loan application does not obligate you to accept an SBA loan; it’s a necessary step to being considered for other forms of disaster assistance.
Before applying for an SBA loan, register with FEMA. Homeowners, renters and businesses may apply for SBA disaster loans online, at DisasterLoan.SBA.gov. For more information about SBA low-interest disaster loans, call 800-659-2955 (TTY 800-877-8339) or visit sba.gov/disaster