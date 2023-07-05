As the Federal Emergency Management Agency continues to help those impacted by March's tornadoes, it encourages people to keep these points in mind to help their recovery stay on track.
Stay in touch with FEMA
If your address or phone number changes at any time since you applied, let FEMA know immediately by logging into your account at DisasterAssistance.gov or calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.
If you use a relay service such as Video Relay Service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.
Helpline operators speak many languages and lines are open from 6 a.m. to midnight Central Time daily. Press 2 for Spanish. Press 3 for an interpreter who speaks your language.
Continued rental assistance
Survivors could be eligible for continued rental assistance for temporary housing if suitable housing is not available or you haven’t completed a permanent housing plan.
Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. and ask for a Declaration of Continuing Need for Rental Assistance.
Applicants should submit the following with the completed application:
Documents showing pre- and post-disaster income for household members 18 and older.
Documents showing proof of pre-disaster housing costs (copies of lease and utility bills, mortgage statements, real estate taxes, etc.).
How do I send documents to FEMA?
Upload them online:
Visit DisasterAssistance.gov
Select “check status”
Log in, or create your account
Select the “correspondence” tab
Select “upload center”
Send them by mail to this address:
FEMA
P.O. Box 10055
Hyattsville, MD 20782-8055
Do you have unmet needs from the disaster?
Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 for referrals to disaster-specific resources in your area.
To appeal FEMA’s decisions
If you disagree with FEMA’s decision, you can appeal. Every survivor has the right to appeal. If you think FEMA’s decision on the amount of assistance, or the type of assistance, is wrong, send an appeal letter along with any documents needed to support your claim.
You have 60 days after receiving a determination letter to send your appeal, which is a written request to review your application. In your dated and signed appeal letter, explain why you disagree with FEMA’s decision.
Be sure to include the following:
Applicant’s full name, current address and damaged dwelling address
Applicant’s nine-digit FEMA registration number on every page (That number can be found at the top of the determination letter.)
FEMA’s disaster declaration number: DR-4697-MS
Applicant’s signature and the date
For questions about writing your appeal letter, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.
Disaster loans
The May 25 deadline has passed for homeowners, renters, nonprofits and businesses to apply for a low-interest loans to help recover from physical losses. However, under some specific circumstances, you may still be able to apply with the Small Business Administration.
For information, visit DisasterLoanAssistance.sba.gov/, call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or email DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov.
For economic injury disaster loans, the last day for small businesses, agricultural cooperatives, aquaculture enterprises and most private nonprofit organizations to apply is Dec. 26, 2023.
If you missed FEMA’s application deadline
FEMA may consider a late application if extraordinary circumstances kept you from applying during the March 26 through May 25 application period. FEMA will consider late applications through July 25.
You will need to provide a signed letter explaining why you missed the deadline. You also will need to provide documentation showing proof of medical or disability issues, death of an immediate family member, or other disaster-specific circumstances.
For the latest information on recovery, visit March 24 2023 Severe Weather Disaster Information - MEMA (msema.org) and www.fema.gov/disaster/4697. On Twitter follow MEMA @MSEMA and FEMA Region 4 @femaregion4.
