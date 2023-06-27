mcj-2023-06-21-news-fema-prep

Federal Emergency Management Agency representative Miss Betty shares disaster preparedness tips to children at Evans Memorial Library as part of the agency's outreach. 

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL

ABERDEEN – Folded in with the summer reading program, several children learned about natural disaster preparedness June 15 at Evans Memorial Library. Representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s hazard mitigation program shared tips of what to do when natural disasters such as tornadoes, hurricanes and thunderstorms strike.

