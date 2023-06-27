ABERDEEN – Folded in with the summer reading program, several children learned about natural disaster preparedness June 15 at Evans Memorial Library. Representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s hazard mitigation program shared tips of what to do when natural disasters such as tornadoes, hurricanes and thunderstorms strike.
“When a tornado is coming, you can look up in the sky and see dark clouds, and there may be hail, which is like rain but it’s ice, and it makes a loud train sound,” said one of the presenters, Miss Betty. “We also listen to the weather person, which is a meteorologist. If it’s a tornado watch, that means the weather is getting kind of bad and a tornado can come. If it’s a tornado warning, we need to be on alert and start taking action.”
She stressed the need for an emergency supply kit, which includes flashlights, snacks, water and books. She also talked about the need for an emergency supply kit for pets, which includes medication and food.
“When a tornado comes, it’s very serious, and you have to listen to your parents. The most important thing is to stay calm,” Miss Betty said.
She also told children about the need to know important telephone numbers and having a family communication plan and a meeting spot.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values 110 to
to 115 degrees possible.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi, the
Missouri Bootheel and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From late Thursday morning through early Thursday
evening. Potential exists for the Excessive Heat Watch to be
extended into Friday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.
&&