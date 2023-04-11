Mississippians whose primary vehicle was damaged or destroyed in the March 24-25 tornadoes may be eligible to receive help from FEMA.
Who is eligible?
Not all damage is covered, so survivors must check with FEMA to see if their vehicle is eligible. General eligibility requirements include:
The car complies with state registration and insurance requirements.
All minimum insurance requirements required by the state of Mississippi have been met.
Proof the vehicle was damaged because of the disaster such as a mechanic’s statement certifying the damage
Either the cost to repair or a statement the car was damaged beyond repair.
If car was destroyed and taken to a salvage yard, you will need to provide a salvage title.
The vehicle was working and in use at the time of the disaster.
What assistance will eligible survivors get?
The assistance is not like insurance and is capped at a pre-set amount. It may be enough to use as a down payment towards another car or repairs if the vehicle is repairable. Each case is different. Check with FEMA.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Mississippi...
Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen
For the Buttahatchie River...including Aberdeen...Minor flooding is
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis.
The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen.
* WHEN...Until late tonight.
* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Lowland near the river is flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 13.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:30 AM CDT Tuesday was 13.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.5
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late
this evening.
- Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&