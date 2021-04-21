The Federal Emergency Management Agency released information recently regarding financial assistance for COVID-19-related funeral expenses incurred to families after Jan. 20, 2020. Assistance is limited to a maximum of $9,000 per funeral and a maximum of $35,500 per application.
According to information about the assistance, qualified expenses for reimbursement include transportation for up to two people to identify the deceased individual; the transfer of remains, a casket or urn; a burial plot or creation niche; a marker or headstone; clergy or officiant services; the arrangement of a funeral service; the use of funeral home equipment or staff; cremation or interment costs; and costs associated with producing multiple death certificates.
“We are directing everyone to FEMA, and we’ve got all the paperwork and we’re glad to provide additional copies but the loved ones are the ones who have to apply,” said Diane Pickle, office administrator of E.E. Pickle Funeral Home.
“We’re in the process of pulling records of everyone we buried since Jan. 20 [2020]. We’re being proactive,” said Cecil Belle, director of Belle Memorial Funeral Home, adding the funeral home will send followup letters to family members about the program. “The funeral home cannot be a partner with the claimant. The individual has to file the claim.”
Funeral homes do not receive benefits from this program.
As of early last week, there were 132 people in Monroe County to date who tested positive for COVID-19 who died, according to Mississippi State Department of Health data.
“I’ve signed many death certificates from people who had COVID. All my information was based on what the health care provider provided me. They were certified strictly on what the health care provider said as far as COVID, and the facilities had the dates of the tests and whether they were positive at the time or if COVID was a contributing factor. I did it on the advice of how vital records in Jackson advised, and they were being advised by the CDC,” said Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley.
He said if any families have any questions about the death certificates, they can call his office at 369-4557.
Eligibility for the assistance program includes the following guidelines – the death occurring in the United States; the death certificate must indicate the death was attributed to or caused by COVID-19; and the applicant must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national or qualified alien who incurred funeral expenses after Jan. 20, 2020. There is no requirement for the deceased person to have been a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national or qualified alien, according to FEMA.
Applicants must provide the following information – their name, social security number, date of birth, mailing address and contact number; the deceased individual’s name, social security number and date of birth; the location or address where the person passed away; documentation and receipts for any assistance already received from other sources, including burial or funeral insurance, donations, voluntary agencies, other government programs or nonprofit organizations. They must also provide documentation of funeral expenses.
While the information is not clear on how FEMA assistance may apply for those with funeral insurance, which differs from life insurance, Pickle emphasized people who purchase headstones and markers well after the funeral are also encouraged to apply for assistance.
The FEMA release also states if you and another person both incurred funeral expenses for the same deceased individual(s), you can also provide that person as a co-applicant. Applicants in this category should include that person’s name, social security number and date of birth on the application.
For more information, call FEMA’s COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Helpline at 1-844-684-6333 from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays or online at www.disasterassistance.gov. For more information, visit www.fema.gov/funeral-assistance/faq.
At this time, there is no deadline to apply.
Those eligible for funeral assistance will receive a check by mail or direct deposit, depending on choice.
Belle advises people to beware of scammers through the application process.
“There should be no charge in filing your claims. The best source is to go back to the funeral home or coordinate with FEMA directly. Don’t let just anyone file for you,” he said.