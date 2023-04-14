In the recovery process of March 24’s EF-3 tornado, there will continue to be a strong presence of contractors in impacted areas of Monroe County.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency encourages people to be mindful of potential contractor scams.
“Contractors come in from out of the area and make promises. Some may ask for money up front and never return. If you’re going to do business with them, take photos together with them. Also take a picture of the side of the truck with the business’ name and the license plate. In case there’s a problem down the road, they can be tracked down,” said Troy York, FEMA media relations specialist.
In some cases, thieves try to apply for FEMA assistance using names, addresses and Social Security numbers they have stolen from survivors.
If a FEMA inspector comes to your home and you did not submit a FEMA application, your information may have been used without your knowledge to create a FEMA application. If so, please inform the inspector that you did not apply for FEMA assistance so they can submit a request to stop further processing of the application.
If you did not apply for assistance but receive a letter from FEMA, please call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. The helpline will submit a request to stop any further processing of that application. If you do want to apply for FEMA assistance after stopping an application made in your name without your knowledge, the Helpline will assist you in creating a new application.
FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance teams, housing inspectors and other officials carry official identification badges with photo IDs. FEMA and U.S. Small Business Administration representatives never charge applicants for disaster assistance, inspections or help in filling out applications.
Don’t believe anyone who promises a disaster grant in return for payment.
Be wary of unexpected phone calls or visits to your home from people claiming to be FEMA housing inspectors or people claiming they work for FEMA. FEMA representatives will have your FEMA application number.
Don’t give your banking information to a person claiming to be a FEMA housing inspector. FEMA inspectors are never authorized to collect your personal financial information.
If you believe you are the victim of a scam, report it immediately to law enforcement authorities.
If you suspect fraudulent activity involving FEMA, you can report it to the FEMA Fraud Branch at StopFEMAFraud@fema.dhs.gov, fax: (202) 212-4926 or write to: FEMA Fraud and Internal Investigation Division, 400 C Street SW Mail Stop 3005, Washington, DC 20472-3005. If you suspect identity theft, please visit IdentityTheft.gov.
Individuals and companies interested in donating to the Amory/Monroe County Disaster Relief Fund can contribute online at www.createfoundation.com or www.unitedwaynems.org, call United Way at (662) 841-9133 to donate over the phone or CREATE Foundation at (662) 844-8989, or a mail a check to CREATE Foundation at P.O. Box 1053, Tupelo, MS 38802.
A list of charities that are approved by the Better Business Bureau’s “Wise Giving Alliance” can be found at www.give.org.
Filing false FEMA applications costly to deserving survivors
If you apply for FEMA assistance and purposely claim disaster damage that never happened you are taking money away from those who truly need help and you may be charged with a serious crime.
FEMA must make sure taxpayer dollars go only to Mississippi homeowners and renters who suffered genuine loss caused by the March 24-25 storms; the agency takes payment of funds to the true survivors very seriously.
Those who are caught filing a false application for FEMA assistance can be charged with a felony and, if convicted, face a maximum 30-year prison term and up to $250,000 in fines.
If you know of someone who is filing a fraudulent application, report this or other instances of fraud, waste or abuse.
You may contact the Department of Homeland Security Office of the Inspector General (OIG) at 800-323-8603.
You also may fill out a fraud complaint online at the OIG’s website (www.oig.dhs.gov) or mail to: DHS Office of Inspector General: Mail Stop 0305; Department of Homeland Security; 245 Murray Drive SW; Washington DC 20528-0305, mark it for the attention of the Office of Investigations – Hotline.
You also may call FEMA’s Office of the Chief Security Officer (OCSO) Tip line at 866-223-0814 or email to FEMA-OCSO-Tipline@fema.dhs.gov.
Your call may be answered by a recorded message. You will be asked a few questions. The information will be entered into the data system and given to a field investigator. If you leave a name and phone number, it will be the investigator who will call back, not the person who took your call. An inspector has 90 days to confirm the complaint.
Conducting audits and investigating possible fraudulent activities is done in all federal disaster operations. The U.S. Department of Justice prosecutes cases that result in criminal charges.
Any applicant who has made a mistake when reporting damage or has misrepresented losses may correct or cancel their claim. Individuals need to call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 to withdraw or correct an application and prevent prosecution. The helpline accepts calls seven days a week from 6 a.m. to midnight Central Time. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.
