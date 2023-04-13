Mississippi residents who couldn’t work as a direct result of the March 24-25 severe weather and tornadoes may be eligible for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA).
Eligible residents who live or work in Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe, Montgomery, Panola or Sharkey counties can file a claim with the Mississippi Department of Employment Security to request benefits. You must have been unemployed for more than one week following the March storms to be eligible. Each claim will be reviewed to determine eligibility. FEMA funds DUA, but the Mississippi Department of Employment Security administers the program.
Self-employed and unemployed individuals may qualify. In addition, residents who were unable to reach their place of business because the disaster prevented their travel, or those who were scheduled to begin work, but couldn’t because of the storms, may also apply.
Others who may be eligible for DUA include those who:
• Became the major wage earner for the household because of a disaster-related death;
• Cannot work because of an injury caused as a direct result of the storms;
• Could not work or lost work because of physical damage or destruction of a business, or
• Are unable to work because of the physical inaccessibility of the place of employment due to its closure.
To apply for DUA, visit www.mdes.ms.gov or call 601-493-9428 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The deadline to apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance is May 8, 2023.
It’s important to submit an SBA Disaster loan application
Survivors of Mississippi’s March 24-25 storms and tornadoes who apply for disaster assistance from FEMA may be referred to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) with information on how to apply for a long-term, low interest disaster loan.
If your damaged home is in Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe, Montgomery, Panola or Sharkey counties, it’s important to submit the loan application as soon as possible. If your application is approved, you are not obligated to accept an SBA loan but failure to apply for the loan may disqualify you from other possible FEMA assistance.
SBA disaster loans are the largest source of federal recovery funds for disaster survivors. SBA offers long-term, low interest disaster loans to homeowners and renters, businesses of all sizes and private nonprofit organizations. SBA disaster loans cover losses not fully compensated by insurance or other resources.
You should not wait for an insurance settlement before submitting an SBA loan application. You may discover you were under-insured for the deductible or labor and materials required to repair or replace their home.
You can apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) on the SBA’s secure website at disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s/. Disaster loan information and application forms can also be obtained by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (if you are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services) or sending an email to DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov. You may also apply at any of the Disaster Assistance Recovery Centers supporting Mississippi tornado survivors. To find a center, go to https://egateway.fema.gov/ESF6/DRCLocator.
Disaster loans up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace storm-damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters are eligible for up to $40,000 to repair or replace storm-damaged or destroyed personal property.
SBA makes Physical Disaster Loans and Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs) of up to $2 million to qualified businesses and private nonprofit organizations. These loan proceeds may be used for the repair or replacement of real property, machinery, equipment, fixtures, inventory, or leasehold improvements. SBA business disaster loans are available to companies and nonprofits in all the declared counties. EIDLs are also available in the contiguous Mississippi counties of Attala, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Clay, Grenada, Holmes, Issaquena, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Leflore, Lowndes, Quitman, Sunflower, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tunica, Washington, Webster, Yalobusha, and Yazoo; and for economic injury only in the contiguous Alabama counties of: Lamar and Marion.
