Monroe County residents effected by floods and storms in February and March are eligible for federal assistance, and Federal Emergency Management Agency and U.S. Small Business Association representatives want to encourage them to take advantage.
“Even if people have already made the repairs, they can be reimbursed. You can be a homeowner or renter. If you have insurance, we don’t duplicate benefits. FEMA grants don’t have to be repaid,” said FEMA Public Information Officer Rebecca Kelly, who is assigned to an area that includes Monroe County. “Because the incident period was a good bit ago, we can reimburse you. We cannot make you whole but we can get you started on the road to recovery.”
Monroe County was one of eight Mississippi granted private assistance in late September through a federal disaster declaration. This declaration stems from a weather event related to storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding which occurred from Feb. 22 to March 29.
The nearest Disaster Recovery Center is located at East Columbus Gym, and the address is 222 Lawrence Dr. in Columbus. It is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and closed on Sundays.
Before visiting a recovery center, residents are asked to register online at DisasterAssistance.gov or call 800-621-FEMA (3362).
For help through the SBA, people may visit DisasterLoan.sba.gov or call (800) 659-2955.
Even though the SBA is commonly associated with small businesses, effected homeowners and renters can also benefit from the entity.
“People are supposed to register with FEMA, and there are times when FEMA may refer them to SBA or the federal offices of administration. We want to make sure when they get the application from SBA, they’re not thrown off because it says business. We’re here to help homeowners and renters,” said Sherrod Schuler, SBA public affairs specialist.
He encourages people to apply for SBA loans whether they intend to follow through with them or not. Schuler added people turned down for SBA loans may be referred back to FEMA.
For homeowners and renters, the interest rate is as low as 2.063 percent; for businesses, the rate is as low as four percent; and for nonprofits, it’s as low as 2.75 percent. The loans can be for as long as 30 years to repay.
Through SBA loans, homeowners may be eligible for low-interest federal loans worth as much as $200,000 for primary residences and for homeowner and renters, the loan amount for personal property is as much as $40,000.
For small-business owners stalled because of the weather events, there is an economic injury disaster loan available.
With the loans, credit scores play a factor, but the SBA is very lenient, making for a good approval rate. There are no closing costs or application fees involved. As with FEMA, SBA doesn’t duplicate funds.
“If you receive any assistance from FEMA or SBA, it does not affect any other assistance programs you may receive. A lot of people may think it affects their Social Security, but it doesn’t. It does not count as income either,” Kelly said.
Kelly said volunteer assistance liaisons are available at the Disaster Recovery Center to help find additional help not covered by FEMA or the SBA.
“They work with nonprofits and corporate outreach. They find corporate sponsors so when a person comes to their table and says, ‘This is what I lost and this is what wasn’t covered,’ they’re going to be able to hook you up with that person in that community. They have a huge list of resources that can provide,” she said.
She added people who have lost items such as eyeglasses, wheelchairs, medicine and handicap ramps can benefit from help at the recovery center.
“We do hope people will use our programs. If it is a couple of hours and it results in some disaster recovery funding, it’s all worth it. We don’t want anyone making a decision over food or anything else or a roof. Our goal is to get people into safe, sanitary housing and get them on the road to recovery,” Kelly said.