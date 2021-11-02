People who either recently completed Federal Emergency Management Agency or will participate in Aberdeen's upcoming mass casualty drill include, from left, Katherine Cunningham, Richard Boone, Al Wright, Melissa Moore, Mayor Charles Scott and Lucinda Everett.
Joel Patterson holds a certificate from FEMA's Center for Domestic Preparedness.
ABERDEEN – In cooperation with Katherine Cunningham of North Mississippi EMS, Mayor Charles Scott is in the process of building an emergency preparedness cabinet for the city. In the process, city employees have completed training and will continue training at the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Center for Domestic Preparedness in Anniston, Alabama.
“When we talked about our city’s emergency preparedness, we talked about doing a mass casualty exercise. I was basically told if we were going to do that, we need to get our citizens and our leaders trained,” Scott said.
Nearly 50,000 emergency responders and government representatives complete advanced training for hazards, such as gas leaks and natural disasters, each year at the center.
Cunningham, who has completed numerous courses at the Center for Domestic Preparedness, has worked to get more locals involved in training sessions there.
City clerk Melissa Moore, city inspector Roy Haynes and public works director Richard Boone attended the most recent training. There was no cost to the city for the training.
“That’s the class that made history,” Cunningham said. “It was a pilot class so Aberdeen went down in history with one of the first pilot classes. We had to give all of our input on what they need to change and how we can make it happen.”
There are upcoming training sessions in November and December, and additional city employees will attend.
“We’re getting the revamped training. We’re coming in on the cutting edge and getting the best training they have. They’re using the training that we’re going to remodel and reshape. Aberdeen is not only getting training; we’re getting the new training that’s being protyped,” Scott said.
The city’s mass casualty training is planned for late November, which will also include an after action review following the mock exercise.
“You can do exercises all you want but if you don’t go back and review the goods and bads of what you did right or wrong, it will never work,” Scott said.