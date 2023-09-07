Even though a site near Moore Manor in Amory was previously selected to host a temporary village of Federal Emergency Management Agency-issued mobile homes – which is also known as an emergency group site – for Monroe County residents displaced by March 24’s EF-3 tornado, there is no known timeline as to when it will be ready.
In the meantime, FEMA officials encourage displaced residents to pursue all options to save the emergency group site as a last resort.
“We have a lot of options in terms of temporarily housing survivors and we work all those options at the same time. Our primary option is to place a mobile home or travel trailer on private sites owned by the survivor, and we’re doing that here in the community. The next option is to find commercial trailer parks, lease pads and put mobile homes there. Another option is a direct lease, where we find a local housing opportunity whether if it’s here or in an outlying community within commuting distance. We’ll actually lease an apartment for people while they’re figuring out their permanent housing solution,” said Tim Pheil, FEMA deputy federal coordinating officer. “We’re going to come to you with options and want the survivor to take the option that fits the best.”
FEMA officials strongly recommend for people to pursue permanent housing options that may come along in lieu of waiting for the emergency group site.
“If you’re offered the opportunity to move back to Moore Manor, that’s a permanent housing solution, where the emergency group site is solely a temporary housing solution. It’s designed to be in place for up to 18 months after the disaster,” Pheil said. “I’m very concerned with people not taking advantage of opportunities presented to them who say, ‘I’m just waiting for the emergency group site.’ That’s not how our program is designed. It is designed to exhaust all other options first.”
When the emergency group site is established, residents living there will have regular meetings with FEMA officials.
“These units are designed to be temporary; they’re not designed to be the permanent housing solution. While the survivors are in their FEMA-provided temporary housing solution, they’ll be going through a re-certification every month with our individual assistance teams. Part of the re-certification is the survivor is working on a permanent housing solution, and that’s part of the agreement when we put them in the temporary unit,” Pheil said.
He said the process of setting up the emergency groups site takes time.
“By the time we receive the final environmental, historic preservation and cultural assessments, it’s about a 60-day mark to build out the group site. Those assessments we’re waiting for are in the process now. After they’re complete, then the purchasing side of the federal government will negotiate a lease with the landowner,” he said, adding the following step is building out and ensuring safety is met to appropriately fit mobile units in the area.
Unless the state submits a request to FEMA to extend the 18-month period, mobile units and utilities from the temporary emergency group site will be removed in late September 2024.
“All those mobile homes will be pulled out and moved to a staging yard and depending on a lot of different factors, they’ll either be returned to service in another location or eventually marked for sales or donations,” he said.
Pheil said the sales and donation option was requested by the state, which allows FEMA to work with the state to sell travel trailers and mobile home units to people in Mississippi.
“It also allows us to donate those travel trailers to nonprofit organizations that can use those to help the community,” he said. “If there is a desire to possess a mobile housing unit after it’s been utilized and if the person doesn’t have sufficient income to make the purchase outright, there’s the ability for the state and FEMA to work with a not-for-profit organization to receive it, and the not-for-profit organization can work with the survivor to determine the best way to get that housing opportunity,” he said.
After the anticipated 18-month period following March 24’s tornado, the units will be moved from the temporary site to a staging area.
FEMA also strives to meet affordable housing needs that existed before the tornado.
“One of the things we typically work with in a community impacted by a disaster is the question of how can we help them with other federal agencies that have the ability to help with the long-term affordable housing for these disaster communities, so that’s a very active objective for us right now,” Pheil said.
“We often have to remind people that recovery is a marathon, not a sprint. A community isn’t built in 90 days, and I don’t want anyone to think we can rebuild it in that short of amount of time. In terms of FEMA, we’re here for the long run and we’re going to do what we can with all the assets we can bring to the table,” he added.
