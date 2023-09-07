mcj-2023-09-06-news-housing-options

Robin Smith of the Federal Emergency Management Agency talks with Louisiana contractor Andy Woods inside a FEMA-issued mobile home. Monroe County residents displayed by the March 24 tornado are recommended to use the temporary housing option as a last resort for needs.  

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL

Even though a site near Moore Manor in Amory was previously selected to host a temporary village of Federal Emergency Management Agency-issued mobile homes – which is also known as an emergency group site – for Monroe County residents displaced by March 24’s EF-3 tornado, there is no known timeline as to when it will be ready.

