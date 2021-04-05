Future Farmers of America members from Hamilton, Hatley and Smithville attendance centers competed March 18 at the Monroe County Career and Technical Center in a number of categories to advance to district competition.
Monroe County was the only school district in the Golden Triangle district able to compete.
“These are our leadership development events. They competed in opening and closing, prepared speaking, extemporaneous speaking and the FFA creed,” said Hamilton FFA sponsor Jennifer Terrell.
Winners from the categories will compete at the district level through virtual events. Approximately 40 students in junior-level and senior-level teams from each of the schools competed. Senior teams can be comprised of grades eight through 12, and junior teams are younger students.
Opening and closing teaches students how to formally open and close meetings. Prepared speaking is based on prepared speeches on agriculture topics, and extemporaneous speaking deals with writing and giving a speech about a certain agriculture topic.
For junior opening and closing, Smithville placed second, and Hamilton placed first. For the senior competition, Hatley was third, Smithville was second, and Hamilton was first.
For national creed senior competition, Riley Ross of Hatley placed second, and Katy Welch of Hamilton placed first. For juniors, Isabella Markham of Hamilton placed first, and Charleigh Caite Johnson of Smithville was second.
For senior creed speaking, Caroline Dill of Smithville placed second, and Matison Vonkanel of Hamilton was first.
The junior prepared public speaking winner was Holden Baggett, while the senior winner was Wyatt Baggett. They’re both from Hamilton.
Ethan West of Hamilton placed second for senior extemporaneous speaker, and Elijah Gregory of Smithville placed first.
Community Bank sponsored the meal, and Mississippi Peanut sponsored award plaques.