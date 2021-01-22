The filing period for homestead tax exemptions began earlier this month and continues through April 1. Homestead tax exemptions provide savings for homeowners on their 2021 property taxes.
Homestead tax exemption applications are handled through the Monroe County Tax Assessor’s Office, located at the Monroe County Courthouse alongside Chestnut Street in Aberdeen.
Deeds must be acknowledged by Dec. 31, 2020 and recorded no later than Jan. 7 this year in order for 2021 eligibility. The property applied for must be the property owner’s primary living space, and the person must have been living at that residence by Jan. 1 of this year.
Being approved for homestead tax exemption reduces property taxes by giving tax dollar amount of credit. People wishing to apply for homestead need to make sure their property deed has been recorded. Any deed recorded after Jan. 7 must wait until the 2022 application period.
People living in mobile homes who wish to apply must make sure it’s registered in the tax collector’s office, and the 2020 taxes must be current. There’s a $36 fee to certify a mobile home for the 2021 year in order to sign homestead on it. The land the mobile home is on must also be in the same applicant’s name for the 2021 year in order to sign for homestead.
According to the Monroe County Tax Assessor’s Office, people who turned 65 or older by Jan. 1 of this year are eligible to sign up for a 65 and older tax exemption as well. People who are 100 percent Social Security disabled as of Jan. 1, and veterans who have 100 percent service-connected disabilities are also eligible for special exemptions.
Approved exemptions will be for the 2021 taxes, which will be mailed out in December and due at the beginning of February 2022.
For more information, call the Monroe County Tax Assessor’s Office at 369-2033.