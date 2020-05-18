BIGBEE – A long-time Monroe County restaurant is a total loss following a devastating fire May 17. The Cason Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to Holley’s Fish & Steak at 8:01 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 8:11 p.m.
All in all, 18 firefighters from the Cason, Nettleton, Wren and Evergreen fire departments worked the fire.
The restaurant, located near the intersection of Old Highway 6 and Bigbee Cutoff Road, has been closed for a while, but new owners intended to reopen it soon.
“It was a couple of hours before we got it under control. We were on the scene last night until 12:30 putting out hot spots and went back to morning to put out a few more hot spots,” said Cason VFD Chief Thomas Moody Monday. “It’s one of the biggest ones I’ve worked in many, many years.”
Moody said the fire was logged in with Monroe County 911 as being under control at 10:04 p.m., and the call was cleared at midnight.
He said at one point, the fire reached 1,200 degrees. An average structure fire can range from 800 to 1,500 degrees, depending on the type of roof and where it started.
“It had a flat roof and a gable-style roof, and it was unreal how hard it was to get to it,” Moody said.
More than 30,000 gallons of water was used, and firefighters set up a three-mile water shuttle to move water from a hydrant to the fire.
“We had to keep law enforcement there to keep the road open and stop traffic from moving through. Smoke was awful,” Moody said.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office’s fire investigator is working to help identify the cause of the fire.