Fire protection, particularly response to areas just outside of Aberdeen, was a talking point of last Friday's Monroe County Board of Supervisors meeting. 

ABERDEEN – Several homeowners living on the fringe of Aberdeen and fire chiefs met with city and county officials during Jan. 6’s board of supervisors meeting to weigh in on an issue some property owners have experienced – required notification in writing for fire protection in certain areas.

