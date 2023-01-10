ABERDEEN – Several homeowners living on the fringe of Aberdeen and fire chiefs met with city and county officials during Jan. 6’s board of supervisors meeting to weigh in on an issue some property owners have experienced – required notification in writing for fire protection in certain areas.
Further discussion led to the need for a meeting with rural water associations, city and county officials and volunteer fire departments to discuss ways to improve water infrastructure, which could potentially lead to better fire protection and insurance rates.
“Looking at this as a whole package, we need to look at this for the whole county and put together a plan. There’s no need to not look at fire hydrants, because they’re going to lead to better rates,” said Aberdeen Mayor Charles Scott.
He questioned developers’ responsibilities in providing fire hydrants when building subdivisions, and District 1 Supervisor Joseph Richardson added there’s a need for a comprehensive countywide fire plan.
Amory Mayor Corey Glenn said it’s important to have a team approach to addressing fire coverage, adding his city’s fire department responded to 97 calls just outside the city limits from 2015 to now.
“These agencies are getting smaller and smaller, and we all need to get together collectively to serve our constituents and citizens in our community,” he said. “It’s getting smaller and smaller and more and more expensive.”
District 3 Supervisor Rubel West said volunteer fire departments are the backbone of fire response for the county.
“To all the fire departments here, go back to your water districts and have communication with them if they can help provide hydrants in areas where they’re needed to help with insurance rates,” said board president Hosea Bogan. “All of the fire departments need to know the responsibilities that can lower your rating.”
Jeremy Lee of Cedar Creek Volunteer Fire Department said funding is the biggest barricade for volunteer fire departments, citing the need for larger water lines in the area.
In addressing a similar topic later in the meeting, Houston said a water improvement project through Amory, which will serve Becker, may be larger than anticipated. Amory approached the county several months ago requesting assistance, and he anticipated a follow-up meeting this week to go over further details.
“We’ve already done an interlocal agreement with the City of Aberdeen for a water project, so I’ve pretty well got the format down to do an interlocal with Amory,” Houston said.
Coverage concerns
It was noted during last Friday’s meeting a few people living just outside of the Aberdeen city limits have been required by their insurance providers to submit letters from the Aberdeen Fire Department regarding its response to calls.
“When I applied for insurance, my agent said no fire department was listed. I do have insurance, but it’s not cheap because I have no responding fire department,” said Roger Colburn, who recently built a new home alongside Walnut Main, just outside of the Aberdeen city limits.
He previously lived in another home alongside Walnut Main and said the Aberdeen Fire Department did a great job in responding to previous calls at the residence.
Aberdeen Fire Chief Fred Hodges said the city has never written letters to insurance agencies stating the department is the primary responder, even within the city limits.
“If you live in areas right outside the city, we’ll respond to that area. I’ll tell the insurance agency we cover that, but we’re primary to the city and if something bad happens, we have to get the county on that scene or leave some of our guys. We’re not going to leave anybody in the county handicap but if we have something happen in Aberdeen, we’re going to stay there until somebody from the county gets there. We’re not going to leave somebody’s property to be damaged,” he said.
Monroe County 911 Director Donna Sanderson said Aberdeen is listed in the system as being the first responder to certain areas outside of the city limits.
Jim Edwards also noted there are three chemical plants located just outside of the Aberdeen city limits.
County board attorney David Houston said contracts were put in place in 1991 stating the cities of Aberdeen, Amory and Nettleton will respond to areas just outside of their cities for a fee.
He told Sanderson there’s nothing wrong with writing a letter stating it’s a policy of 911 to contact the City of Aberdeen if there is a fire in its response area.
County fire coordinator Terry Tucker, who also serves as Okolona’s fire chief, said he has a fire district within the city limits, another within a five-mile radius from the fire department to the Monroe County line and a response district, which stretches to Highway 8.
Becker-Athens VFD Chief Doug Buchanan added he has signed letters for insurance companies stating his department would respond to certain areas also served by the Aberdeen Fire Department.
Later in the meeting, Scott said in speaking with representatives from the Mississippi Rating Bureau, he was informed so many calls the Aberdeen Fire Department responds to in areas outside the city limits could potentially lead to decreased fire ratings for the city and the requirement for an additional fire truck.
“When we write that letter, that puts us in a different zone as far as our responsibilities. We already know we have a responsibility, too, but that letter creates a different responsibility,” he said.
He clarified that on paper, Aberdeen can’t be listed as the primary responder to certain areas it serves without running a risk of changing the city’s fire rating.
Discussion during last Friday’s meeting focused on a couple of other fire service matters.
After the onslaught of COVID-19, supervisors approved for volunteer fire departments to refrain from responding to certain calls that could put firefighters at a health risk. Since the number of COVID cases has subsided, the board approved for volunteer firefighters to go back to normal pre-COVID era protocols.
Tucker also asked Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook if it’s a problem for volunteer firefighters to respond to motor vehicle accidents with injuries unknown, which he said it’s okay.
In other business
An upcoming meeting is scheduled for Jan. 19 at the Monroe County Government Complex in Amory to address the Tibbee Watershed, which will allow impacted residents in the southern edge of the county to give input about floodplain concerns.
Acting upon a request from the coroner’s office, West motioned to reduce the number of deputy coroners from three to two and to increase pay for the two remaining deputy coroners, which was approved.
Galloway-Chandler-McKinney Insurance Agent Mike Manning shared information regarding the increasing cost of premiums for the county. Due to the increasing costs related to construction, he anticipates the premiums to increase by at least $100,000 for buildings.
“Our current premium is $438,000 and in 2013, it was $448,000. We went with MASIT (Mississippi Association of Supervisors Insurance Trust), and it went down to $330,000 one year,” he said. “For this year, any property we have with more than $250,000 in coverage, MASIT is increasing it by 10 percent, and there’s nothing we can do about it.”
There are other guidelines specific to buildings with less than $250,000 in coverage.
After discussion, supervisors agreed to not making changes on building and equipment insurance, with a few adjustments for vehicles.
Supervisors approved to advertise for a bridge project on Darracott Road. County engineer Kyle Strong said detours will be extended for the project.
