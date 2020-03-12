ABERDEEN – The board of supervisors received good news from Monroe County Fire Coordinator Terry Tucker March 2, which will be even better news for some residents regarding their home insurance bills.
“Nine districts received approval to be upgraded to a Class 9 rating that were formerly Class 10. We worked on this for over a year, and there are still some unrated areas,” he said.
Volunteer fire departments upgraded to Class 9 include Bartahatchie, Becker/Athens, Bethlehem, Cason, Hatley, Prairie 1 and 2, Rural Hill and Smithville.
Protection class ratings deal with fire protection capabilities in a particular community. Communities are typically assigned a public protection class rating of 1 to 10 in that the lower the number, the better the rating for property owners.
Protection classes are assigned using factors such as distance from a fire hydrant, distance from a fire station and the equipment and staffing at the nearest fire station, whether full-time professional or volunteer.
“There is a process to it. The landowners need to be notified [when a rating changes],” said board attorney David Houston.
In other business, Michael Shuman with ChemPro Services presented the contract renewal for spraying weeds along the shoulders of roads throughout the county He said because of stable fuel and herbicide prices, there won’t be a price increase this year for the county.
Under ChemPro’s treatment program, areas alongside State Aid and paved county roads receive two applications per year while those alongside unpaved roads are sprayed once a year.
Retired county road manager Sonny Clay clarified the treatment along gravel roads as a brown-out treatment to kill vegetation that may grow too tall while still allowing low-profile grasses to remain.
“It’s hard to bush hog a gravel road,” he said.
District 3 Supervisor Rubel West sought assurance that the treatment would not be so aggressive as to cause erosion on road shoulders. Shuman said there will be proper application management to minimize erosion risk.
District 3 resident Laura Brewer, who presented the board last month with a Second Amendment Safe Haven resolution, appeared again to ask where the supervisors stood on adopting it.
Houston said the review process of a separate resolution catered to Monroe County is still underway. He cited some communication problems with getting a resolution draft to all the board members since not all email addresses had been updated.
West brought up a concern to county administrator Bob Prisock about the board’s website during his input, saying the county can provide a better site. Prisock agreed it is outdated.
“It’s a mess. The content is hard-coded on the template,” Prisock said.
He solicited referrals of other similar websites to study for updating the Monroe County website, adding a new site needs to be editable.
Monroe County Emergency Management Agency Director Donna Sanderson presented a renewal application for a hazard mitigation program.
“We use the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency plan guidelines to identify natural hazards for Monroe County. It must be renewed every four years. It’s a lot of paperwork,” she said.