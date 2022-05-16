A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
A volunteer firefighter walks by a smoldering section of a seed bin outside of Aberdeen. Firefighters were dispatched to the fire before 6 a.m. May 16.
Firefighters are assembled on the backside of the bin.
David Lee of Cedar Creek Volunteer Fire Department backs a fire truck up to move to another spot onsite.
Managing Editor
Firefighters from several local departments responded to a fire early Monday morning at a seed bin alongside Dan Taylor Road outside of Aberdeen.
Becker-Athens, Hamilton and Cedar Creek volunteer fire departments and Aberdeen Fire Department were on the scene before 8 a.m.
Becker-Athens VFD Chief Doug Buchanan said more departments may assist throughout the day. He said his department was dispatched at 5:48 a.m., and Hamilton VFD was dispatched earlier than that.
The cause of the fire is undetermined.
Ray is the managing editor of the Monroe Journal.
