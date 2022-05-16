Firefighters from several local departments responded to a fire early Monday morning at a seed bin alongside Dan Taylor Road outside of Aberdeen.

Becker-Athens, Hamilton and Cedar Creek volunteer fire departments and Aberdeen Fire Department were on the scene before 8 a.m.

Becker-Athens VFD Chief Doug Buchanan said more departments may assist throughout the day. He said his department was dispatched at 5:48 a.m., and Hamilton VFD was dispatched earlier than that.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus