For families opting to shoot fireworks to help celebrate the Fourth of July, there are safety tips to remember to help avoid an Independence Day to remember in a bad way.
“People should be respectful and only shoot fireworks where they can legally be shot. Also, young kids need to be supervised. Anyone under 16 should have a parent or guardian with them to watch. People should have a bucket of water in case something does happen so you can at least try to put out a fire. Every year, we seem to lose something to fireworks, whether it’s a grass fire or a shed,” said Monroe County Fire Coordinator Terry Tucker.
He added people should call immediately for emergency service in case anything goes wrong.
“If you do have a fire, don’t hesitate to call 911. It’s easier to call 911 back to say you’ve got it under control rather than to wait until the last minute and it has caught something else on fire,” Tucker said.
Safe Kids Mid-South, which is led by Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, advises people to attend public fireworks shows, such as ones being held in Aberdeen, Nettleton and Smithville this year, rather than to shoot fireworks on their own.
If people are shooting fireworks, though, the organization states children should not play with or light fireworks and sparklers. Children should not be near adults shooting fireworks, according to its safety tips.
Sparklers, for example, can burn at temperatures as high as 2,000 degrees. A suggested alternative to fireworks for children is glow sticks to avoid any potential injuries.
The National Safety Council also recommends close adult supervision when older children are allowed to use fireworks.
No one should hold lit fireworks in their hands, and they should never be used when while impaired by alcohol, according to the National Safety Council.
Fireworks should never be lit indoors or aimed at people, homes and flammable material.
In 2019, the Aberdeen Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire and a dumpster fire close to the Fourth of July that started due to fireworks. The mobile home was a complete loss.
Use of fireworks should be avoided during dry conditions.
“We have to be really concerned and watch the dry grass because it goes quickly. Be conscious and weather aware,” Tucker said.
People should not try relighting fireworks that don’t work.
Pets are also sensitive to fireworks, so it’s important to keep them indoors while shooting fireworks.
“Also be respectful of your neighbors as far as the time goes and quit shooting fireworks at a reasonable time and not at 1 o’clock in the morning. Don’t shoot fireworks you’re not familiar with. Make sure you read up on what you’re shooting,” Tucker said.