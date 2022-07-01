People will have three opportunities to celebrate the Fourth of July with community fireworks shows in the coming days. Nettleton and Smithville will both host events July 2, and Aberdeen will host a fireworks show July 4 to cap off the three-day Taste of Aberdeen Family Reunion.
Smithville
Smithville’s Sparks in the Park, located at Memorial Park, will begin at 3 p.m. July 2 and feature live music and arts and crafts and food vendors, culminating with a fireworks show at 9 p.m.
“Hopefully we’ll have a good turnout and have people come out to listen to music, have a meal, watch some fireworks and enjoy being able to get out and be together again,” said Smithville Events Committee member Rita Shelton.
Smithville High School graduate Karrigan Callihan will sing the National Anthem, and Andrew Fox, Silas Sloan, Ethan Kellum and Plato’s Porch will perform live music.
Arts and crafts will include items such as door hangers, health and beauty products, facepainting and vinyl lettering. Food vendors will offer items, including hamburgers, cotton candy and pork skins.
People are invited to bring their own chairs and blankets.
Masonic Lodge 548 helps make Smithville’s fireworks show possible, and donations are welcome to help with the cost. In addition to making donations at Sparks in the Park, people can make contributions at Town Hall.
Orders have been taken the past couple of weekends for commemorative T-shirts, and a pewter ornament with the Town of Smithville emblem is also being sold. Proceeds benefit local events.
Looking ahead, the Smithville Events Committee will host Autumn Fest Oct. 22, a Christmas bazaar Nov. 19 and the Christmas parade Dec. 3.
Nettleton
Nettleton’s Fourth of July celebration July 2 begins with a 5 p.m. patriotic parade downtown. Lineup at the Nettleton High School band hall begins at 4:30 p.m.
Saturday’s patriotic parade will be the same route as Nettleton’s Christmas parade, and ATVs will be allowed to participate with some restrictions. They will be unloaded at Roy Black Park.
People may register at City Hall, and there’s a $10 entry fee for the parade.
There will be additional activities, such as entertainment and concessions, at Roy Black Park beginning at 5 p.m. and leading up to the 9 p.m. fireworks show.
The event is sponsored by Nettleton Main Street and the Nettleton Fire Department.
People are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets.
Aberdeen
Aberdeen will host its first fireworks show in years on July 4 at Aberdeen High School’s practice football field. The event, which concludes the Taste of Aberdeen Family Reunion, will also include live music.
The Souls of Blues will perform at 6 p.m., and Kween Jasira Reggae Band will perform at 7 p.m. Aberdeen Visitors Bureau Director Tina Robbins and Mayor Charles Scott will give remarks. There will also be a singing of the National Anthem to kick off the event and “America the Beautiful” to usher in the Red, White and Blue Bulldogs Fireworks Show.
“We talked about fireworks out on the river, but I always looked at the location by the school as a perfect location. That area presents very well. It’s about getting our people together on a day we celebrate and giving them a chance to sing ‘America the Beautiful’ and starting the fireworks on that right note,” said Mayor Charles Scott.
The master of ceremony for the event is James Ivory, and Masons from Sesostris Lodge #14 in Aberdeen are helping with the fireworks show.
Scott said the main setup for the event, which will include food vendors and children’s activities such as an inflatable, facepainting, rock painting and backyard games, will be closer to Bulldog Boulevard. People may bring chairs and blankets.