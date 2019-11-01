AMORY – First Friends Respite Center meets at First Baptist Church three days a week to provide an adult daycare to patients suffering from Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. Furthermore, a support group that meets the first Monday of each month helps family members and caregivers with loved ones suffering from the memory loss diseases.
“It’s a local entity that supports those dealing with the agony of caregiving. It’s a living testament to caregivers that deal with the challenges of caring for loved ones struggling with memory impairment,” said First Friends Executive Director Mary Nell Dorris.
The meetings are non-structured discussions she moderates.
“We discuss problems and help each other. I only intervene when I have to,” Dorris said.
She came up with the idea of First Friends while caring for her husband of 43 years who eventually succumbed to Alzheimer’s disease. When Dorris attended an Alzheimer’s Association support group for help, she discovered that many caregivers could not afford sitter services for some relief.
As she cared for her husband, she assembled 25 friends willing to serve as volunteers, had them trained by the Mississippi Department of Mental Health and on Jan. 8, 2001, First Friends formed. It was modeled after national models in Kentucky and Virginia.
The support group meets at 10 a.m. at First Friends on the first Monday of each month. Amory’s First Baptist Church is located at 301 First Ave. For more information about participating in the group, call Dorris at 315-0097.